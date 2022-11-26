Breaking News Today LIVE: President Murmu, S Jaishankar Pay Homage To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

-
09:58 AM
Another CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain surfaces from inside Tihar jail
More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out. Tihar Jail superintendent at the time, Ajit Kumar was also seen interacting with Satyendar Jain. He was suspended earlier this month.
#WATCH | More CCTV visuals of jailed Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in Tihar jail come out: Sources pic.twitter.com/4c6YdJ2bAL— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022
09:56 AM
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lay wreaths and pay tribute at Police Memorial.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lay wreaths and pay tribute at Police Memorial.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/m7gaAuvsuH— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022
09:56 AM
Delhi MCD Polls 2022: AAsif Mohd Khan arrested for manhandling cop
The main accused, former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan has been arrested. FIR registered at Shaheen Bagh Police Station. Two others Minhaaz and Saabir have also been detained while arresting the accused. Their role in the above FIR is being examined: Delhi Police
09:37 AM
PM Modi Vows To Fulfil Vision Of Those Who Created India's Constitution
PM Modi on occasion on Constitution day tweeted, "Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation."
Today, on Constitution Day, we pay homage to those greats who gave us our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision for our nation. pic.twitter.com/eKVwA7NdaB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022
09:20 AM
Maharshtra CM, DY CM Lay Pay Homage At Police Memorial
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and CM Eknath Shinde along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday lay wreaths and pay tribute at Police Memorial on 26/11
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lay wreaths and pay tribute at Police Memorial.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/m7gaAuvsuH— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022
08:32 AM
President Droupadi Murmu on 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks
On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones & families. Nation pays homage to security personnel who fought valiantly & made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty: Pres
08:32 AM
Jaishankar on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned & oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world: EAM Dr S Jaishankar
08:31 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in Madhya Pradesh. Party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, is also participating in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Mortakka village in Madhya Pradesh. Party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband Robert Vadra, is also participating in the yatra with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others.— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/mtBWZx0Gqn
08:31 AM
At least 3 killed, 11 injured in twin school shootings in Brazil
At least three people were killed and 11 were severely wounded after an armed gunman opened fire at two schools in the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo on Friday, CNN reported citing Brazilian authorities. The gunman who opened fire on schools in Brazil was reportedly carrying a semi-automatic weapon which was captured in security footage. The alleged shooter was found to be wearing military attire while the face was covered.
08:31 AM
Gujarat Polls: Owaisi slams Amit Shah for his rioters taught a lesson in 2002 remark
Remember the seat of power is snatched from all. Drunk with power, Home Minister is saying they taught a lesson…Amit Shah Sahab, what lesson did you teach that Delhi communal riots occurred?: A Owaisi on HM Amit Shah's statement that the perpetrators were taught a lesson in 2002
08:30 AM
Delhi MCD Election: Former Okhla MLA Asif Mohammad Khan booked for manhandling cop
During patrolling near Tayyab Masjid area yesterday, police constable noticed a gathering. One Asif Mohd Khan, father of Congress MCD Counselor candidate Ariba Khan along with his supporters was addressing the gathering using loud hailer: Delhi Police
When the constable asked him for EC permission regarding the gathering, Asif Khan became aggressive & started misbehaving with him. Asif used abusive language & manhandled the constable. Complaint registered against Asif in PS Shaheen Bagh, investigation underway: Delhi Police
Sat, 26 Nov 2022 09:58 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. In this live blog, Jagran English will provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres. Today is the 14th anniversary of the deadly Mumbai Terror Attacks which shook the nation. We will also focus on the Gujarat Assembly Election and other big developments of the day.
26 November 2022