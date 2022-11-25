Breaking News Today LIVE: Fire At Bhagirath Palace Market In Delhi Continues, Major Part Of Building Damaged

-
09:37 AM
10 dead, 9 injured as fire breaks out at residential building in China
Ten people killed & nine others injured after a fire broke out at a 21-floor residential building in Urumqi, capital of Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Thu night. Treatment of the injured and further investigation are underway: China's Global Times
08:42 AM
AAP leader Sandeep Bhardwaj died by suicide; Police initiate probe
Delhi | A worker of AAP Party, Sandeep Bhardwaj yesterday died by suicide at his residence. Inquest proceedings U/s 174 Crpc are being conducted. He was secretary of AAP trade wing, Delhi & owner of Bhardwaj Marbles at Rajouri garden: Delhi Police
08:29 AM
Chandni Chowk Fire
Chandni Chowk, Delhi | Fierce fire that broke out in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market of Chandni Chowk continues; Several fire tenders on spot. Early morning visuals. Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said on Friday said that the "situation is not very good" in the fire incident that broke out in Old Delhi's Chandini Chowk on Thursday night and informed that a major part of the building has been damaged.
"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," said Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director.
08:28 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh. Today is the 79th day of the Yatra. It will go through 7 districts of the state over the next few days.
08:28 AM
Arshdeep, Umran Malik to make ODI debut in IND vs NZ first ODI; NZ win toss
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins toss; opts to bowl vs India in Auckland. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik set to make their ODI debuts
08:28 AM
Body found in a suitcase in Haryana's Faridabad
Haryana | A suitcase with body parts inside was found yesterday in a forest area in Faridabad's Surajkund. Prima facie, it appears that a person was murdered elsewhere and a part of the body was dumped here to avoid identification: Sube Singh, Spokesperson, Faridabad Police
The remains had been wrapped in a plastic bag and a sack. Clothes and a belt were recovered near the suitcase. The entire forest area within the vicinity has been cordoned off. Further investigation underway.
08:27 AM
Elon Musk confirms to allow 'general amnesty' for other suspended Twitter accounts
New Twitter owner Elon Musk said that he is granting “amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation, reports The Associated Press
Breaking News Today LIVE: Fire At Bhagirath Palace Market In Delhi Continues, Major Part Of Building Damaged
