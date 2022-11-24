Breaking News Today LIVE: China Records 31,454 New COVID Cases, Highest Since Start Of Pandemic

-
China's daily COVID cases hit a record high since the start of pandemic
China's daily Covid cases hit a record high since beginning of the pandemic, National Health Bureau data shows, as the country works to curb the spread with lockdowns, mass testing & travel restrictions. China recorded a total of 31,454 domestic cases on Wednesday: AFP News Agency
Uttarakhand plans rejuvenating madrassas across state
Uttarakhand | State govt is trying to rejuvenate the madrassas. The dress code will be implemented from the next session in all 103 madrassas under the purview of Waqf Board in Uttarakhand. NCERT books will also be implemented in all madrassas: Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams
There is also a preparation to run madrassas along the lines of modern schools. In the first phase, 7 madrassas will be made modern, two in Dehradun, two in Udham Singh Nagar, two in Haridwar and one in Nainital: Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh. This is the 78th day of the Yatra. It will go through 7 districts of the state over the next 10 days.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Borgaon, Madhya Pradesh.— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022
Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre over its Agnipath Scheme
UP | One who wants to serve the country will never want to become Agniveers. Recruitments were done, but no one got a job. Govt says it is saving the budget through this schemes, but when country itself will not survive, how will the budget survive:SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Congress gears up to attack Modi govt at Ambedkar's birthplace
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', will address a mega rally in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on Constitution Day on November 26, said sources. Through this mega event, Rahul Gandhi is expected to attack the Modi government at the Centre on the lines of "Save Constitution Save Democracy", sources said.
30 injured in an explosion in Odisha during firework competition
Odisha | Over 30 people were injured in explosions that took place while a fireworks competition was underway during an immersion procession at Balia Bazaar within Sadar PS in Kendrapara. All injured were admitted to Kendrapara District HQ Hospital: Amrut Rituraja, DM Kendrapada
