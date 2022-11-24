Breaking News Today LIVE: China Records 31,454 New COVID Cases, Highest Since Start Of Pandemic

07:59 AM

Uttarakhand plans rejuvenating madrassas across state

Uttarakhand | State govt is trying to rejuvenate the madrassas. The dress code will be implemented from the next session in all 103 madrassas under the purview of Waqf Board in Uttarakhand. NCERT books will also be implemented in all madrassas: Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams

There is also a preparation to run madrassas along the lines of modern schools. In the first phase, 7 madrassas will be made modern, two in Dehradun, two in Udham Singh Nagar, two in Haridwar and one in Nainital: Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams