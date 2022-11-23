-
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Madhya Pradesh
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after a 2-day break from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh. This is the 77th day of the Yatra. It will go through 7 districts of the state over the next 11 days.
Earthquake in Turkiye
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred 186km West-North-West of Ankara, Turkey at around 06:38am today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
Notice issued to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh
Goa Tourism Department issued notice to former cricketer Yuvraj Singh yesterday and initiated proceedings under the Registration of Tourist Trade Act for failure to register his villa, situated in Varchawada, Morjim, with the department: Department of Tourism, Goa
India supports strengthening maritime security in Gulf of Guinea
Indian Navy was deployed in the Gulf of Guinea since 4th September for a month, contributing to the efforts against piracy, and armed robbery, as well as towards training and awareness for shops in the region: Ambassador R Ravindra, DPR at UNSC
Earthquake in Maharashtra's Nashik
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 89km West of Nashik, Maharashtra at around 04:04am today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022
With a fortnight left for the announcement of the results of Himachal Pradesh elections held last month, Congress heavyweights in the state are going for the fences for securing the chief ministerial post. Congress sources said internal surveys indicate that the party is likely to get a majority in Himachal polls leading to increasing the number of contenders for the chief minister's post.
Breaking News Today LIVE: Himachal Congress Leaders Camp In Delhi For CM Post After Poll Survey Predicts Win
Talibuddin Khan
