Breaking News Today LIVE: BJP Expells 11 Rebel MCD Candidates In Delhi After Nadda's Review Meet

08:23 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 jolts Solomon Islands
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit Southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands today at 07:33:07 am (UTC): USGS Earthquakes
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Richter Scale hit Southwest of Malango, Solomon Islands today at 07:33:07 am (UTC): USGS Earthquakes pic.twitter.com/8n6DKeCIgg— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022
07:58 AM
Delhi Air Quality
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category with its Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 286 this morning
07:57 AM
Maha govt forms committee for border dispute with Kerala, Sharad Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan included
The high power committee of Maharashtra government on the border dispute with Karnataka has been restructured by the present govt. Apart from the CM, Dy CM and some other ministers, both the leaders of opposition in the Legislative Assembly and Council are members of it. Apart from them, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and former Congress CM Prithviraj Chavan are also members of the high power committee of the Maharashtra govt on the Border dispute with Karnataka.
07:57 AM
India calls for denuclearisation in Korean peninsula at UN
We would reiterate once again the importance of addressing proliferation of nuclear & missile technologies related to DPRK. Proliferation of nuclear & missile technologies is a matter of concern, they've an adverse impact on peace & security in the region, incl in India: R Kamboj
We reiterate our continued support for denuclearization towards peace & security in Korean peninsula. Ensuring peace & security in Korean peninsula is in our collective interest, going forward we'll continue to support dialogue & diplomacy as means to resolve the issues: R Kamboj
07:57 AM
3 killed, 4 injured after goods train derails in Odisha
Odisha: Three people were killed and four others were injured after a goods train derailed at Korai Station, under East Coast Railway. The affected wagons were also cleared from the track; final rescue work underway: East Coast Railway
07:56 AM
BJP expells 11 rebel MCD candidates after Nadda holds review meet
The BJP on Monday expelled 11 rebel MCD candidates following a meeting chaired by BJP national president JP Nadda. Soon after the review meeting, the BJP suspended 11 rebel MCD candidates from the party's primary membership for six years.
Among them were Lavlesh Sharma, who entered as an Independent candidate from ward 250, Reenu Jain from ward 200, Rajkumar Khurana from ward 91 and Dharamveer Singh from ward 174, among others.
According to a BJP source, these 11 candidates are part of 30-35 members whom the high command has decided to expel.
Breaking News Today LIVE: BJP Expells 11 Rebel MCD Candidates In Delhi After Nadda's Review Meet
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 22 Nov 2022 08:23 AM IST
22 November 2022