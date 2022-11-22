Breaking News Today LIVE: BJP Expells 11 Rebel MCD Candidates In Delhi After Nadda's Review Meet

07:57 AM

India calls for denuclearisation in Korean peninsula at UN

We would reiterate once again the importance of addressing proliferation of nuclear & missile technologies related to DPRK. Proliferation of nuclear & missile technologies is a matter of concern, they've an adverse impact on peace & security in the region, incl in India: R Kamboj

We reiterate our continued support for denuclearization towards peace & security in Korean peninsula. Ensuring peace & security in Korean peninsula is in our collective interest, going forward we'll continue to support dialogue & diplomacy as means to resolve the issues: R Kamboj