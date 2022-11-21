Breaking News Today, November 21 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign In Gujarat

-
10:31 AM
'My Duty To Ensure...': Kerala Gov On Appointment Of VCs
Amid the ongoing tussle with the Pinarayi Vijayan government, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan says, "It is my duty to ensure that appointments on basis of favouritism and nepotism are not allowed. As long as I am here, I will not allow that. Only people who are qualified, and meet all the requirements of the UGC will be appointed."
-
09:24 AM
Rahul Gandhi To Hold Rallies In Gujarat Today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat today, in his campaign visit to the poll bound state. He will address rallies at Mahuva in Surat district and in Rajkot city. This will be his second visit to Gujarat in two-and-a half-months where elections are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5.
-
09:07 AM
CBI Probes Football Fixing Allegations
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry into allegations of football fixing. The probe agency visited the headquarters of the Delhi-based All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently and enquired about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football.
-
09:04 AM
Two Dead After Goods Train Derails In Odisha
A goods train derailed at Korai station in Odisha today morning, leading to the death of two people. In a brief statement on the incident, the East Coast Railway said, "Both rail lines were blocked, station building damaged. Relief teams, Railway officials rushed to the site. Rescue operation underway."
-
09:00 AM
2 Killed In Punjab Road Accident
Two people were killed near Gurthari village in Bathinda on Saturday night when a bus burst into flames after colliding with a motorcycle. There was no passenger on the bus, ANI quoted police as saying.
-
08:46 AM
Delhi Court To Hear Satyendar Jain's Plea
A Delhi court will hear a plea filed by jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain, seeking contempt action against the Enforcement Directorate. Jain was arrested in connection with a money laundering case and has been in jail since June this year.
-
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, November 21 LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi And Arvind Kejriwal To Campaign In Gujarat
Akanksha Verma
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 10:31 AM IST
Mon, 21 Nov 2022 10:31 AM IST
21 November 2022