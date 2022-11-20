Breaking News Today, Nov 20 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat, Offers Prayers

11:10 AM

Lord Ram Is Everyone's: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who held a public rally on Sunday, said, "Lord Ram is everyone's, not just for the people of Hindu religion."

"We were promised 50,000 jobs here, where are they? Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and our children are all unemployed. This cannot be done by a Governor, you cannot hold him accountable. Elections are important," he said.

"No religion is bad, its humans who are corrupted, not a religion. They will use 'Hindu khatre mai hain' a lot during the elections. But I request you to not fall prey to it," said Abdullah.