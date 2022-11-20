Breaking News Today, Nov 20 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat, Offers Prayers

-
PM Modi In Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Somnath temple in Gujarat and offered prayers.
Lord Ram Is Everyone's: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who held a public rally on Sunday, said, "Lord Ram is everyone's, not just for the people of Hindu religion."
"We were promised 50,000 jobs here, where are they? Our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, and our children are all unemployed. This cannot be done by a Governor, you cannot hold him accountable. Elections are important," he said.
"No religion is bad, its humans who are corrupted, not a religion. They will use 'Hindu khatre mai hain' a lot during the elections. But I request you to not fall prey to it," said Abdullah.
Three Hybrid Terrorists Arrested In Srinagar
At least three hybrid terrorists were apprehended by a team of Army and police personnel from outskirts of Srinagar. A huge consignment of three AK rifles, two pistols, nine magazines and 200 rounds were recovered from their possession, police said.
Encounter Breaks In Anantnag District Of Jammu and Kashmir
An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.
MCD Elections: BJP Leaders To Hold Road Shows In Delhi
Several BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, will hold road shows in Delhi ahead of the civic polls. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Union MoS Jitendra Singh, MoS Meenakshi Lekhi will also hold road shows in the national capital.
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
Delhi on Sunday continued to record poor levels of air quality. The Air Quality Index remained in the 'very poor' category.
World
India
World
India
Sports
Breaking News Today, Nov 20 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat, Offers Prayers
Akanksha Verma
20 November 2022