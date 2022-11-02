Breaking News Today LIVE: Search And Rescue Operations Continue At Machchhu River In Gujarat's Morbi

10:35 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate EWS flats in Delhi today

PM Narendra Modi will today hand over new flats to families who used to live earlier in Delhi’s jhuggi-jhopdis. Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crores.

The flats are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc.

Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Substations, Sewage Treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply have also been provided.