Breaking News Today LIVE: Search And Rescue Operations Continue At Machchhu River In Gujarat's Morbi

10:39 AM
Morbi Bridge Collapse: Search operations continue
A search and rescue operation continued on Wednesday at the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi where a cable bridge collapsed on Sunday leaving 135 dead.
Gujarat | Search operation continues at the site in Machchhu River in Morbi where a bridge collapsed leaving 135 dead and injuring several— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022
"Search is on to trace the missing persons," says Rakesh Kumar, Assistant Commandant, NDRF pic.twitter.com/zujEL9Eznm
10:37 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader attacked by Police
Congress leader and Maharashtra's former Energy Minister Nitin Raut admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana when he fell down after allegedly being pushed by Police during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He sustained injuries in his right eye, hands and legs
10:35 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate EWS flats in Delhi today
PM Narendra Modi will today hand over new flats to families who used to live earlier in Delhi’s jhuggi-jhopdis. Phase I of the Project has been completed and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats have been constructed at a cost of about Rs 345 crores.
The flats are equipped with all civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc.
Public amenities like Community parks, Electric Substations, Sewage Treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, Underground reservoir for hygienic water supply have also been provided.
10:35 AM
Excise department team attacked in Bihar
Bihar | A team of excise department was attacked by unknown miscreants last night in Muzaffarpur's Pakri village after the team reached there to conduct a raid Local liquor mafia & miscreants attacked the team. One vehicle damaged, officials injured: A Kumar, Insp, Excise Dept
08:38 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate 3,024 EWS flats in Delhi
PM Modi will inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji,Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project & hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a program later today: Prime Minister's Office
08:37 AM
Delhi Air Quality dips to poor quality
Morning visuals from India Gate show smog suspended in the air reducing visibility.
Morning walkers, joggers and cyclists work out at the India Gate, amid deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR.— ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital is currently at 354 (in the 'Very Poor' category). pic.twitter.com/rFX5UJyGJl
07:49 AM
Clamour for governor's removal in Tamil Nadu gains pace
Leader, DMK Party in Parliament - TR Balu writes to MPs of the party & like-minded political parties, requesting them to visit party HQ to read & sign in a memorandum addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, "pertaining to the immediate withdrawal of the Governor of Tamil Nadu."
07:49 AM
Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools to remain closed today
Tamil Nadu | Schools and colleges to remain closed in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur due to excessive rainfall in the region and schools will remain closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu.
07:48 AM
Delhi Air Quality: AQI dips to very poor category
Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 406 in Noida (UP) in 'Severe' category, 346 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category & 350 near Delhi Airport T3 in 'Very Poor' category. Delhi's overall AQI currently at 354 (Very Poor category)
07:48 AM
South Korea: North Korea fires missile toward sea after threat
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward sea Wednesday, but gave no further details like how far it flew. The launch came hours after North Korea issued a veiled threat to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” — an escalation of its fiery rhetoric targeting the ongoing large-scale military drills between its rivals.
