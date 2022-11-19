Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Begin BJP's Campaign Blitzkrieg In Gujarat With Rally In Valsad Today

07:49 AM

PM Modi to lead BJP's campaign blitzkrieg in Gujarat with over 2 dozen rallies

With Gujarat assembly elections round the corner, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now at the peak of its campaign and is banking on its most popular face to lead the charge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold close to 25 rallies, crisscrossing the state in the next fortnight or so.

It will be an action-packed three-day schedule for PM Modi in his home state starting Saturday evening.

On November 19 evening, after landing in Gujarat, the Prime Minister will be addressing a rally in Valsad. On the next day, PM Modi will visit Somnath Temple and then address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad have been finalised as the venues for the four rallies. In the last assembly elections, BJP was not able to win a single seat in these assembly constituencies in Saurashtra. The party won the state polls but could not breach this Congress bastion.