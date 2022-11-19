Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi To Begin BJP's Campaign Blitzkrieg In Gujarat With Rally In Valsad Today

-
09:11 AM
Searches on in JK in case related to threats to journalists
J&K | Massive searches in connection with investigation of case related to recent threat to journalists started by Police at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam. Details shall be followed: Kashmir Zone Police
-
09:10 AM
8 booked for vandalising BJP MP's house in Hyderabad
Hyderabad Police booked 8 people in connection with the attack on Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's residence in Hyderabad yesterday. Police invoked non-bailable sections against the accused persons.
-
07:49 AM
TRS MLA Poaching Case
TRS MLAs poaching case | SIT, which was constituted to investigate the matter, summons BJP National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh as a part of the investigation.
-
07:49 AM
7 dead in Uttarakhand after vehicle with 13 onboard falls into gorge
Uttarakhand: A total of 7 bodies were recovered from the site where a vehicle carrying 12-13 people fell into a deep gorge at village Palla Jakhol on Dumak road in Chamoli, yesterday. Rescue operation still underway: SDRF
-
07:49 AM
PM Modi to lead BJP's campaign blitzkrieg in Gujarat with over 2 dozen rallies
With Gujarat assembly elections round the corner, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now at the peak of its campaign and is banking on its most popular face to lead the charge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold close to 25 rallies, crisscrossing the state in the next fortnight or so.
It will be an action-packed three-day schedule for PM Modi in his home state starting Saturday evening.
On November 19 evening, after landing in Gujarat, the Prime Minister will be addressing a rally in Valsad. On the next day, PM Modi will visit Somnath Temple and then address four rallies in the Saurashtra region. Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad have been finalised as the venues for the four rallies. In the last assembly elections, BJP was not able to win a single seat in these assembly constituencies in Saurashtra. The party won the state polls but could not breach this Congress bastion.
-
07:49 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Maharashtra | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Buldhana district.
-
07:48 AM
Parliament Winter Session to begin from December 7
Winter Session of the Parliament to commence from December 7 and will continue till December 29: Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
-
07:48 AM
Theranos founder sentenced to 11 years of imPrisonment for defrauding investors
United States | Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years & three months in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood-testing startup that once valued at $9 billion, reports Reuters
-
Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab Assaulted Shraddha Multiple Times; Court Orders Narco Test Of Accused | UpdatesIndia
-
India
-
'Freedom Of Speech But Not Freedom Of Reach': Musk Announces New Twitter Policy To Tackle Hate SpeechWorld
-
World
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Best Projectors In India (November 2022): Top Picks For Office And Personal Use; Latest Projector Prices HereElectronics
19 November 2022