Breaking News Today LIVE: 5 Dead, 3 Critically Injured In Car Collision On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

-
08:53 AM
5 dead in car accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway
Maharashtra | 5 died, 3 critically injured after a car hit another vehicle today morning on Mumbai Pune Expressway near Khopoli area. Four of them died on spot & one died on the way to the hospital. Injured persons were admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, more details awaited.
-
08:52 AM
Shinde factiopn files complaint against Rahul Gandhi
Maha | Balasahebanchi ShivSena's (Shinde faction) Vandana Suhas Dongre filed a Police complaint against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Savarkar; states, he "defamed the freedom fighter & hurt sentiments of locals." Police registered a non-cognisable offence u/s 500 & 501 IPC
-
08:52 AM
Delhi Air Pollution
Delhi's air quality remains in the 'Poor' category this morning with the AQI (Air Quality Index) standing at 293.
-
07:55 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress' mega marathon march 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumed from Balapur in Maharashtra. Yesterday, Bollywood actor Riya Sen had joined Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
#WATCH | Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Balapur, Maharashtra.— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022
(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/Sm8fDjz9FY
-
07:55 AM
PM Modi to address global meet in Delhi on terror funding today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will deliver the inaugural address at the third 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing. In a statement, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said the conference will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as steps required to address emerging challenges.
-
07:54 AM
Madhya Pradesh CM reacts to Kamal Nath's cake-cutting video
They're a party that opposed Ram Temple but saw that it was affecting their votes so now they're remembering Lord Hanuman. They made a cake of Hanuman Ji and cut it. It's an insult to the Hindu religion. Society will not accept it: MP CM SS Chouhan on ex-CM Kamal Nath cake cutting controversy
-
07:54 AM
Congress infighting in Rajasthan continues
Whatever Maken said is right. If he's insulted in a meeting where(now)party chief is present & all MLAs are assembled at a different location -there can be no bigger example to show a fracture in party's discipline: Raj LoP GC Kataria on Ajay Maken quitting as state Cong incharge
-
07:53 AM
UN: India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue
India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for raking up the issue of Kashmir during a United Nations debate and called out its desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods. "As we meet today to discuss UNSC reforms, a representative of Pakistan has yet again made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India irrespective of what Pakistan's representative believes," said Pratik Mathur, Permanent Mission of India to UN, in the right to reply during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet on UN Security Council.
-
07:53 AM
Illegal Mining Case: Jharkhand CM questioned for over 9 hours
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was grilled for over 9 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the illegal mining case. Soren reached the ED office at around 2 pm on Thursday and left the ED office at around 11 pm yesterday.
#WATCH | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren leaves from ED office in Ranchi after nine hours of questioning in illegal mining case pic.twitter.com/X404IzXXzj— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: 5 Dead, 3 Critically Injured In Car Collision On Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 08:55 AM IST
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 08:55 AM IST
18 November 2022