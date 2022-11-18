Breaking News Today LIVE: 5 Dead, 3 Critically Injured In Car Collision On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

07:53 AM

UN: India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue

India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for raking up the issue of Kashmir during a United Nations debate and called out its desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods. "As we meet today to discuss UNSC reforms, a representative of Pakistan has yet again made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India irrespective of what Pakistan's representative believes," said Pratik Mathur, Permanent Mission of India to UN, in the right to reply during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet on UN Security Council.