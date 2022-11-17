-
09:10 AM
Court isues arrest warrant against MoS Nisith Pramanik for alleged thefts at jewelery store
It's an effort to tarnish his image. TMC will not succeed in it. Our workers will drive TMC out from North Bengal to South 24 Parganas: BJP WB Pres S Majumdar on a court in Alipurduar issuing arrest warrant against MoS Nisith Pramanik for alleged thefts at jewellery stores
07:35 AM
Delhi Air Quality
A layer of smog covers the national capital Delhi this morning. Air quality plunges into 'Poor' category, overall AQI at 249.
07:35 AM
Joe Biden congratulates Republicans for winning US Midterm polls
US President Joe Biden congratulates top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Republicans winning the House majority, says "ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families."
07:34 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Maharashtra | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Patur in Akola.
07:34 AM
Amazon begins mass layoffs
Amazon has begun the process of cutting jobs across the company this week, US media reports said on Wednesday. "After a deep set of reviews, we recently decided to consolidate some teams and programs. One of the consequences of these decisions is that some roles will no longer be required," hardware chief Dave Limp wrote in a memo to workers on Wednesday.
07:34 AM
US Midterm Polls: Republicans win majority in US House of Representatives
Republicans win a majority in the US House of Representatives, setting the stage for two years of divided government as President Joe Biden's Democratic Party held control of the Senate, Reuters reported
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Joe Biden Congratulates Republicans For Winning Majority In US House
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 09:10 AM IST
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 09:10 AM IST
17 November 2022