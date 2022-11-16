Breaking News Today LIVE: Trump Files White House Candidacy Papers With US Election Authority

-
08:15 AM
UPA legislators to meet ahead of Jharkhand CM's ED questioning
Ahead of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren joining the ED investigation on November 17, a UPA legislators meeting will be held today to draw the next course of action & strategy.
-
08:14 AM
Donald Trump files candidacy for 2024 US President Elections
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
-
08:14 AM
Joe Biden convened an emergency meet of G7 over Russian missile attack
US President Joe Biden convened an emergency meeting of the G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border, reports AP
-
08:14 AM
NATO ambassadors to meet today over Russian missile attack on Poland
NATO ambassadors will meet today at the request of Poland on basis of NATO's Article 4: Reuters citing European diplomats. According to Article 4 of NATO, members can raise any issue of concern related to the security of a member country.
-
08:14 AM
Russian missiles kills 2 in Poland near Ukraine border
Amid Russian missile strikes in Ukraine, some Russian missiles crossed into Poland, a NATO country, killing two people, reports The Associated Press citing US intelligence official
-
08:13 AM
JDU candidate's car damaged during Patna University Students' Union elections
JDU candidate Anand Mohan's vehicle was damaged during the campaign for Patna University Students' Union elections. No one has been injured in the accident. Information is being gathered about the incident: Ashok Kumar Singh, DSP, Patna
-
08:12 AM
India will be a superpower in terms of technology, Denmark Ambassador to India
Denmark Ambassador to India Freddy Svave said that India will become a superpower in terms of technology. "We definitely look to exploring avenues for working closely in field of tech. India has achieved so much in digitisation & has proven its capacity as global technology developer & provider," he said.
More In News
-
World
-
India
-
World
-
India
-
Business
-
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 15 Written Update: Priyanka And Archana Get Into Ugly Verbal Spat, Ankit Warns ArchanaEntertainment
-
Combo
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: Trump Files White House Candidacy Papers With US Election Authority
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 08:15 AM IST
Wed, 16 Nov 2022 08:15 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
16 November 2022