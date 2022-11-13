Breaking News Today, November 13 LIVE Updates: Delhi Air Quality Remains Very Poor; Tamil Nadu Receives Heavy Rains

-
09:07 AM
Flood Alert In 4 Districts Of Tamil Nadu
Flood alert issued for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. 4,230 cubic feet of excess water discharged from Vaigai Dam in Theni, ANI quotes dam officer as saying.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. 4,230 cubic feet of excess water discharged from Vaigai Dam in Theni: Dam Officer pic.twitter.com/DFTHHl7FbS— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022
-
08:19 AM
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'Very poor' category with the overall AQI at 320.
#WATCH | Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in 'Very poor' category with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 320.— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022
Visuals from the national capital this morning. pic.twitter.com/Jvi1aoTu0z
-
07:40 AM
Chennai Rains: IMD Has Predicted Thunderstorm With Rain For Today
Places across Chennai receive moderate to heavy rain on Sunday morning. IMD has forecasted thunderstorm with rain in Chennai today.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Places across Chennai receive moderate to heavy rainfall, visuals from Koyambedu that is experiencing heavy rainfall.— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022
As per IMD's forecast, Chennai to experience thunderstorm with rain today. pic.twitter.com/ZLAcjqxFnJ
-
07:27 AM
Tamil Nadu Rains: Coimbatore Dams Overflow
Dams of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu overflow after heavy rainfall in the city.
#WATCH | Dams of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu overflow after heavy rainfall lashes the city (12.11) pic.twitter.com/ITG09o5c8r— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022
-
07:23 AM
Indian-origin Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Awarded Royal Order Of Merit
Indian-origin Nobel laureate Professor Venki Ramakrishnan has been awarded the Order of Merit in recognition of his distinguished service to science. The Order of Merit is an exclusive mark of honour conferred by the British sovereign.
-
07:20 AM
Terrorists Fire Upon 2 Migrant Labourers In J
Terrorits fired upon two migrant labourers in the Rakh-Momin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Saturday. Both the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, Jammu and Kashmir police said.
-
07:15 AM
Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging
Tamil Nadu received heavy rains on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in parts of the state.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Severe waterlogging due to heavy rainfall causes flood-like situation in Sirkali municipality of Mayiladuthurai district (12.11) pic.twitter.com/rw2wgLwGeF— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022
-
07:08 AM
Twitter May 'Come Back End Of Next Week': Elon Musk
Twitter Blue will probably "come back end of next week", billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday. Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.
More In News
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
World
-
Breaking News Today, November 13 LIVE Updates: Delhi Air Quality Remains Very Poor; Tamil Nadu Receives Heavy RainsIndia
-
Entertainment
-
Combo
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today, November 13 LIVE Updates: Delhi Air Quality Remains Very Poor; Tamil Nadu Receives Heavy Rains
Akanksha Verma
Sun, 13 Nov 2022 09:07 AM IST
Sun, 13 Nov 2022 09:07 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
13 November 2022