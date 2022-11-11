-
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders & workers, resumes the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Ardhapur, Nanded in Maharashtra.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders & workers, resumes the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Ardhapur, Nanded in Maharashtra.
Soon money transfers between India-Singapore using UPI: Indian envoy
India and Singapore have completed technical preparations to link their fast payment systems UPI and PayNow to enable fund transfers between the two countries instantaneously and at low cost, a move which is aimed at benefitting migrant workers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), have been working on linking the United Payments Interface (UPI) and PayNow, a project that is expected to roll out very soon.
Delhi AQI worsens again
Pollution worsens again in Delhi, thick layer of smog shrouds the national capital this morning. AQI continues to remain in 'Very Poor' category.
Pollution worsens again in Delhi, thick layer of smog shrouds the national capital this morning. AQI continues to remain in 'Very Poor' category.
PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to four southern states today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to four southern states starting today to launch various developmental projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore. PM Modi will visit Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on November 11 and 12.
Breaking News Today LIVE: Thick Layer Of Smog Shrouds Delhi-NCR As AQI Plunges To Very Poor Category
Talibuddin Khan
Fri, 11 Nov 2022 08:12 AM IST
