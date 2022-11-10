Breaking News Today LIVE: ED Arrests 2 Businessmen From Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam

-
09:19 AM
2 businessmen arrested in connection with Delhi Liquor Policy scam
Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two businessmen belonging to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 money laundering case. One of them is a Pharma company head: Sources
-
09:19 AM
Coimbatore Car Blast Case
Tamil Nadu | National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids underway at 45 locations in the state in connection with the Coimbatore car blast case that took place on October 23rd: Sources
-
08:52 AM
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Delhi | Harpreet Singh Ratan, former Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur joined the BJP yesterday, at the residence of the party's national president, JP Nadda.
-
08:51 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders & workers, resumes the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kapshi Chauk, Nanded in Maharashtra.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with party leaders & workers, resumes the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kapshi Chauk, Nanded in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/7hsRkL3h0R— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022
-
08:50 AM
Sukesh writes another letter to Delhi LG seeking his transfer from Tihar jail
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG, seeks transfer of him & his wife to any other jail out of Delhi, alleging constant threats & pressure to withdraw his complaint against AAP leaders. Sukesh further alleges being assaulted by CRPF personnel inside jail.
-
08:49 AM
Snowfall begins in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy snowfall hits the high hills of Rohtang and Lahaul Spiti in Kullu.
#WATCH | Heavy snowfall hits the high hills of Rohtang and Lahaul Spiti in Kullu (09.11) pic.twitter.com/75BEem39AL— ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022
-
08:49 AM
Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi apologizes for his statement on term 'Hindu'
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi, in a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, withdrew and apologized for his statement on the meaning of the term "Hindu". He also asked to constitute an investigating committee to find those who tried to defame him as anti-Hindu.
More In News
-
Gujarat Elections: Ex-CM Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel Among 4 BJP Bigwigs Not To Contest Assembly PollsIndia
-
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Seeks Transfer From Tihar Jail In New Letter To LG, Cites 'Constant Threats'India
-
World
-
World
-
India
-
Katrina Kaif Reveals A HUGE Fight Took Place At Wedding With Vicky Kaushal; Here’s What Happened NextEntertainment
-
Combo
LIVE BLOG
Breaking News Today LIVE: ED Arrests 2 Businessmen From Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Over Delhi Liquor Policy Scam
Talibuddin Khan
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 09:20 AM IST
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 09:20 AM IST
Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.
10 November 2022