PM Modi Morbi Visit LIVE: Prime Minister To Visit Gujarat's Morbi Today To Take Stock Of Situation

11:48 AM
President Murmu's Noida visit
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed President Draupadi Murmu on her arrival in Greater Noida for the inauguration of the India Water Week
UP | Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath receive President Droupadi Murmu who arrives in Greater Noida for the inauguration of the India Water Week
11:46 AM
PM Modi attends Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha program in Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attend the 'Mangarh Dham ki Gaurav Gatha’ programme in Banswara, Rajasthan.
10:51 AM
Morbi Bridge Collapse
Naim Sheikh, admitted to Civil Hospital in Morbi, says, "6 of us had gone there, 5 came back, one died. I can swim. My friends & I together managed to save a few people. It was heart-rending. I got hurt when I was bringing the people to safety."
10:50 AM
Morbi bridge collapse
We resumed the search and rescue operations today. It is suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river, so we resumed the operation with the help of our deep divers: VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant
09:32 AM
Morbi Bridge Collapse
With one more injured succumbing at the Dist hospital a while ago, death toll stands at 135. Total of 14 persons still hospitalised. One person still reported to be missing, search on for him: Morbi District Collector to ANI
09:32 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Matha Temple in Telangana this morning. This is day 55 of the Yatra.
09:30 AM
Morbi Bridge Collapse
Gujarat: Visuals from the site of the incident where a bridge collapsed in Morbi leaving 134 dead, as per the last updated death toll. The search and rescue operations resumed at the spot this morning.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Visuals from the site of the incident where a bridge collapsed in Morbi leaving 134 dead, as per the last updated death toll.
The search and rescue operations resumed at the spot this morning. #MorbiBridgeTragedy pic.twitter.com/cfNgsPM2hc
09:30 AM
Schools, colleges to remain closed today in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu | Schools and colleges to remain closed today, 1st November in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts in the wake of a heavy rainfall alert by IMD for today. Schools to remain closed in Mayiladuthurai district too today
09:28 AM
Stubble burning in Haryana very less as compared to Punjab, says Manohar Lal Khattar
In comparison to Punjab, there are not even 10% cases of stubble burning in Haryana. Last year there were 2,561 incidents of stubble burning, which has decreased to 1,925 this year while 13,873 incidents have taken place in Punjab this year: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
09:28 AM
PM Modi to visit Gujarat's Morbi today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat today after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 132 people, informed the state Chief Minister's office.
08:08 AM
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with AQI recorded at 385 this morning.
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with AQI recorded at 385 this morning.
PM Modi Morbi Visit LIVE: Prime Minister To Visit Gujarat's Morbi Today To Take Stock Of Situation
Subhasish Dutta
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 11:48 AM IST
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 11:48 AM IST
01 November 2022