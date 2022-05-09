New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:59 hours: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami files his nomination for the Champawat assembly by-elections.

11:23 hours: Whose responsibility it is to ensure health facilities for the people? State governments, central government and health workers force. We are all stakeholders... It is the demand of time to make health accessible and affordable, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

11:10 hours: Last Thursday, Friday and Saturday, a three-day Chintan was held between all health ministers across the country and the Union Health Ministry to discuss the roadmap of the health sector for the next 25 years, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

All states are implementing one or the other best practice - how can it be implemented universally - it was discussed extensively and on the basis of that a roadmap of the health sector will be drafted for the next 25 years, he adds.

9:51 hours: Just In: India reports 3,207 new COVID-19 cases, 3,410 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 20,403, says Union Health Ministry.

9:19 hours: To control noise pollution, strict measures will be taken according to the court's order. Everybody must follow court orders strictly. Strict legal action against the culprits will be taken, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says.

8:45 hours: Just In: NIA conducts raids at more than one dozen locations in Mumbai against Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associates and a few hawala operators, reports ANI.

8:18 hours: 64 school students in Odisha's Rayagada district have tested positive for COVID-19. The students, the officials said, have no symptoms and have been isolated, adding that medical teams have been deployed in the hostels.

8:05 hours: At least 25 people were injured in Bengaluru on Monday morning after a KSRTC bus met with an accident. The police said the bus was coming from Madikeri and had 45 passengers on board.

7:35 hours: Dr Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world. His multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti, tweeted PM Modi on Sunday.

