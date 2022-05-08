New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, which is all set to open doors for devotees on Sunday. The Badrinath Dham, which stays open for six months every year, is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as 'Char Dham' which also include Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:55 hours: Also Read - World Press Freedom: Meet Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, who received 2021 Nobel Peace Prize | Jagran Trending

9:18 hours: Just In: India reports 3,451 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 20,635, says Union Health Ministry.

9:00 hours: Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is very likely to reach North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10, says IMD.

8:31 hours: We're happy that Punjab-Haryana High Court directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he's exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn't join, says Preetpal Singh Bagga, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's father.

7:57 hours: Security and other arrangements have been made in the Chamoli district area ahead of the reopening of Badrinath Dham. 3 COs, 9 inspectors, and 26 sub-inspectors have been deployed along with SDRF and fire units, says Chamoli SP Shweta Choubey.

7:42 hours: Our stand is clear on CAA-NRC. We have always been opposing this in the parliament and I don think it will be implemented anytime soon in Bihar, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

7:30 hours: An encounter has started in the Cheyan, Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and Army on the job, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

7:27 hours: The Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand opened for devotees on Sunday morning. Officials on Saturday had said that police personnel have been instructed to be extra cautious.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma