Here are the LIVE updates of May 7:

7:35 am: Maharashtra | Five people died on spot in Nagpur after the vehicle they were in, rammed into a truck. The victims included three women and two men

7:25 am: UP | Allahabad HC issues a non-bailable warrant against Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Noida after she did not appear before the court in a contempt case. The court directs that she shall be brought in police custody before them on May 13, the next date of hearing.

7:17 am: Uttarakhand | Earlier driving on mountain roads after 8pm was restricted in view of safety, but it has now been extended till 10pm. In view of the convenience of travellers, vehicles will be able to operate in hills from 4am to 10pm: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, in Chamoli

7:10 am: UP | Four children died due to drowning in Ganga river of Gangaghat Kolwati area of Unnao. Seven children were drowned in Ganga out of which only three could be rescued, the remaining four died. All dead bodies have been taken by police: Shashi Shekhar Singh, ASP Unnao

7:00 am: Rajasthan | District admin has extended curfew in Jodhpur till May 8th. Relaxation has been given from 8am to 12pm on Saturday. General stores, groceries 7 medical shops will remain open. We appeal to people to cooperate with dist & police admin: Jodhpur CP Navjyoti Gogoi

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan