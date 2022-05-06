New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 6:

9:40 am: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrested by Punjab Police: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Naresh Balyan

9:30 am: Enforcement Directorate conducts raids at the locations of Jharkhand Mines & Geology Department Secretary, Pooja Singhal and businessman Amit Agarwal in Ranchi, says the Agency.

9:20 am: 3,545 new COVID19 cases in India today; Active caseload at 19,688

9:05 am: Petition filed in Bombay HC by a Pune-based activist seeking directions to Maharashtra govt & Mumbai Police for registering FIR against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray under charges of sedition and creating nuisance etc. The petition is likely to be mentioned for an urgent hearing today.

8:50 am: Mumbai's Dadar Police have registered a case against one Sandeep Raut for duping 11 people on the pretext of providing them govt jobs in the electricity department by posing as the nephew of Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut

8:30 am: Police detained a 40-year-old man in connection with the molestation of girl students in a northeast Delhi school: Delhi Police Police yesterday released the sketch of the accused on the basis of the statement of the victim girls.

8:15 am: Madhya Pradesh | Para-athlete Sachin Sahu sells ice cream in Rewa to make ends meet. "Despite lack of facilities, I won a bronze medal in 400m race in 20th National Para-Athletics Championship. I appeal to the government to support me to play further," he said

7:40 am: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple. The portals of the temple have been opened today.

7:30 am: We got the info that four terror suspects have been arrested in Karnal. An IED was recovered in Ambala a few months ago, so we are coordinating with Karnal Police and will carry out further investigation: Jahandeep Randhawa, Ambala SP

7:22 am: Bihar | The victim seen in the viral video has been presented before police. The person who is doing the misdeed in the video is said to be victim's father, he has been arrested. Action will be taken after a detailed investigation: Rosra SDPO Shahryar Akhtar, Samastipur

7:10 am: Chhattisgarh | As there was a great demand for education from the people In Daura, Ramanuja Nagar, so I announced to start Swami Atmanand English Medium School here. There was a demand for construction of a bridge, I also approved it: CM Bhupesh Baghel, in Ramanuja Nagar

