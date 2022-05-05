New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

9:56 hours: BREAKING: Internet services suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara for 24 hours, reports ANI.

9:38 hours: BREAKING: India reports 3,275 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,010 recoveries, and 55 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 19,719, says Union Health Ministry.

8:22 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate six modern floating BOPs of the BSF today in West Bengal's Sundarbans.

8:04 hours: Welham Girls' School in Dehradun declared as a micro-containment zone after seven COVID-infected people were identified. This decision was taken after a report from the CMO, says District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar.

7:28 hours: In wee hours of the day, PM Modi boarded a plane to return to India after concluding his three-day Europe visit.

