New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on day 3 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Europe visit. Today, PM Modi will take part in the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark that will see the participation of the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

After the summit, he will leave for Paris where he will meet the re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron and hold bilateral conversations with him.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:31 hours: PM Modi to attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark today. The summit is the follow up from the first summit that took place in Sweden in 2018.

"The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region," PM Modi had said in his departure statement before embarking on the three-day visit on Sunday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma