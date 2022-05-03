New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day Europe visit. On the second day of his tour, the Prime Minister will travel to Denmark and meet his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. Later, he will also participate in the second India-Nordic Summit along with his counterparts from Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:35 hours: Many congratulations to the countrymen on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is revered for his valour along with mercy and compassion, tweets PM Modi.

10:31 hours: My heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan, Eid-Ul-Fitr is the celebration of sincere devotion, charity and gratitude to the Almighty. Eid Mubarak, tweets Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

10:25 hours: Eid Mubarak to all countrymen, especially Muslim brothers and sisters! Celebrated after the holy month of Ramzan, this festival is a holy occasion to strengthen brotherhood and harmony in society. On this holy occasion, let us all take a pledge to serve humanity and improve the lives of the needy, tweets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

10:15 hours: The situation in the country is not fine. The policy of divide and rule and politics of isolation going on in the country are not correct. Do not be scared and keep on fighting, says West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

9:49 hours: Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone’s lives, tweets PM Modi.

8:46 hours: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain offers namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in New Delhi.

8:23 hours: Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity, tweets PM Modi.

7:56 hours: In Denmark, PM Modi will also participate in the second India-Nordic Summit along with his counterparts from Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

7:49 hours: Later in the day, PM Modi will also participate in the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian diaspora in Denmark.

7:45 hours: On day 2 of his Europe visit, PM Modi will meet his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen in Denmark. The two will review the progress in the 'Green Strategic Partnership' between the two countries.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma