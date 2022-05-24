New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia on Tuesday attended the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders here during which they are expected to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest. The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. Besides Modi, the Quad summit is being attended by US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 24:

7:53 am: We will act in recognition that climate change is the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. My govt will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030 putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050: Australian PM Albanese

7:50 am: We will bring more resources & energies to securing our region as we enter a new & more complex phase in the Pacific strategic environment. We'll continue to stand with you, our like-minded friends & collectively stand for each other: Australian PM Albanese at Quad Leaders' meet

7:47 am: We should listen carefully to voices of the countries in the ASEAN,South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries,so as to further advance cooperation, conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision (for Indo Pacific Region): Japanese PM at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

7:41 am: Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenges the principles which are enshrined in the UN Charter: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

7:38 am: The Quad has a lot of work ahead of us. We have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful & stable, tacking this pandemic and next and addressing the climate crisis: US President Joe Biden at Quad Leaders'meet

7:33 am: US will be a strong, steady & enduring partner in Indo-Pacific. We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values & vision we have: US Pres Joe Biden at Quad Leaders'meet

7:30 am: Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners: US President Biden

7:28 am: Despite the adverse situation of #COVID19, we've increased our coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation & other areas. It has ensured peace, prosperity&stability in Indo-Pacific: PM at Quad Leaders' Summit

7:27am: Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers: PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit

7:26 am: At the Quad level, with our mutual cooperation, a free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific Region is getting encouraged - it is the shared goal of all of us: PM Narendra Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit, in Japan's Tokyo

7:24 am: First of all, I congratulate (Australian) PM Anthony Albanese & extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hrs after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it: PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

7:20 am: My govt is committed to working with your countries. The new Australian govt gives priority to taking action on climate change & building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber,energy,health &environmental security:Australian PM Albanese at Quad Leaders'meet

7:16 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida hold Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida assemble for Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/rwZJOeWTJA — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

