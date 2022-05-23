New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Japan's Tokyo to attend the Quad Summit. Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister had said that the Summit will allow the United States (US), Japan, and Australia an opportunity to review the progress of initiatives by the group and discuss the situation in the crucial Indo-Pacific region.

9:52 hours: Today I'm heading to Japan for Quad Leaders’ Summit along with Foreign Minister Penny Wong. I'm honoured to represent Australia at this important forum. I look forward to meeting with Japanese PM Kishida, US President Biden and Indian PM Modi, says Australian PM Anthony Albanese.

9:35 hours: Just In: India reports 2,022 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,099 recoveries, and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are at 14,832. Daily positivity rate is at 0.69 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:00 hours: Congratulations to all ASHA workers on being conferred the WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. ASHA workers are at the forefront of healthcare delivery and played a key role in the country’s response to the prevention and management of the COVID-19, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

8:38 hours: Meanwhile, PM Modi congratulated ASHA workers on Monday for bagging World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award. He said that they are at the forefront of the campaign to ensure a healthy India.

"Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the WHO Director-General's Global Health Leaders' Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable," he tweeted.

7:50 hours: Closer India-Japan cooperation is vital in the post-COVID world. Our nations are firmly committed to democratic values. Together, we are key pillars of a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. I am equally glad that we are working closely in various multilateral forums as well, PM Modi pens Op-ed in Japanese newspaper.

I have had the opportunity of regularly interacting with the Japanese people since my days as Gujarat CM. Japan’s developmental strides have always been admirable. Japan is partnering India in key sectors including infrastructure, technology, innovation, start-ups and more, he adds.

7:45 hours: Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and Japan. Ours is a partnership for peace, stability and prosperity. I trace the journey of our special friendship which completes 70 glorious years, PM Modi says.

7:40 hours: Japan’s Indian community has made pioneering contributions in different fields. They have also remained connected with their roots in India. I thank the Indian diaspora in Japan for the warm welcome, tweets PM Modi.

7:37 hours: After reaching Tokyo, PM Modi also interacted with some people of the Indian diaspora. He was greeted with chants like "Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram", and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

7:35 hours: PM Modi reaches Tokyo. Image shared by news agency ANI.

7:30 hours: PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Monday morning and received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel New Otani where he will be staying during his trip.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma