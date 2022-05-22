New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

13:21 hours: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao meets Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi.

13:00 hours: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is India's most unsuccessful, frustrated and despondent politician in the country. No politicians make comments against the country as Rahul Gandhi does on foreign land, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

When Manmohan Singh was PM, I was on visit to the US, there journalists asked me if India's PM was an under-achiever, I said he's the PM of India not just of the Congress and that India's PM can't be an under-achiever. We never criticised the country while being abroad, he adds.

12:27 hours: 9,600 extremists have laid down weapons and joined the mainstream in the last 3 years. Our government aims for establishing peace in the northeast by ending all disputes. BJP government has reduced terrorist activities by 89 per cent in the northeast, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh.

We'll connect Parshuram Kund through railways. We have laid a network of roads across the state along with connecting far-flung places in the state, he adds.

12:21 hours: I request the Prime Minister to bring Uniform Civil Code at the earliest, also bring a law on population control and change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar, says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

After I asked my workers to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers, the Rana couple (Ravi and Navneet Rana) said they will recite Hanuman Chalisa at Matoshree. Is Matoshree a mosque? Everyone knows what happened between Shiv Sainiks and the Rana couple later, he adds.

12:10 hours: Two days ago, I tweeted about postponing my Ayodhya visit. I intentionally gave the statement to allow everyone to give their reactions. Those who were against my Ayodhya visit were trying to trap me, but I decided not to fall into this controversy, says MNS Chief Raj Thackeray.

12:02 hours: Congress leaders ask what happened in 8 years, these people are awake with their eyes closed. Rahul baba must take out his Italian specs and must have a look at the development work done by PM Modi and CM Pema Khandu, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh.

11:42 hours: Fire breaks out at a pharma company at Kalol's GIDC in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. 10 fire tenders at spot

11:00 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Golden Pagoda in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district.

10:18 hours: Irrespective of whether players win a medal or not, PM Modi always encourages them by directly connecting with them. Interactions with the PM are quite consistent. He follows the players and the sport, says chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand.

10:07 hours: Our athletes will always be proud to say that we have the backing of our Prime Minister. This is unmatchable. I am very happy with the way he spoke to us right after our match. This will motivate all players to do well, says Thomas Cup champion Kidambi Srikanth.

9:51 hours: The 'Yes, we can do it' attitude has become the new strength in the country today. I assure you that the government will give all possible support to our players, PM Modi tells Thomas Cup winners.

9:19 hours: PM Modi interacts with badminton champions, who share their experiences from Thomas Cup and Uber Cup.

9:01 hours: Controversy surrounding Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque part of efforts by BJP to divert people's attention from issues such as inflation and unemployment, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

7:56 hours: Police deployed at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune. MNS chief Raj Thackeray will address a rally here today.

7:15 hours: The Delhi Police has requested Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to submit his devices which he claimed were 'hacked' after allegedly posting and then deleting a tweet with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's infamous quote linked to 1984 riots.

7:10 hours: The NEET-PG 2022 concluded smoothly at all centers yesterday. A total of 2,06,301 candidates were scheduled to appear and 1,82,318 appeared. More than 1,800 Independent Faculty appointed by NBEMS appraised the conduct of examination at the test center, reports ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma