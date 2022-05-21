New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 21:

11:55 am: CM is celebrating but he should be ashamed of reducing it from 27% to 14%. Why isn't the Modi govt bringing amendment for reservation of backwards: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

11:45 am: MP | We gave 27% reservation to backward classes during our govt. BJP's intentions aren't good towards them. They aren't following constitution as they won't be able to extort from panchayats & municipal corporations if elections are conducted: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

11:38 am: SC said that reservation shouldn't be more than 50% which means we can't reduce 16% & 20% reservation for other classes. Remaining 14% is left for OBCs from earlier 27%. This means half the post for OBC stands diminished in panchayats: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

11:30 am: CBI conducting searches against brokers at more than 10 locations in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Gandhinagar, Noida and Gurugram in connection with the NSE co-location scam case: Sources

11:25 am: BMC issues another notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana regarding illegal construction in their house located in the Khar area of Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

11:20 am: Chhattisgarh | A govt high school in Kapadah, Kawardha has been giving 100% results in board exams in past 5 yrs, with all students securing first division Principal says, "We provide all facilities & see that they attend classes daily. We identify weak students & focus on them"

11:14 am: Karnataka | One person died and three were critically injured after a car rammed them while they were walking on the footpath in Banashankari police station area near Kathriguppe circle: DCP West, Bengaluru

11:10 am: We support them. There has been grave injustice with the backward class. If backward class comprises more than 50% of our state, it (reservation) should've been as per that. We had said that there should have been 27% (reservation): Kamal Nath on MP bandh called by OBC Mahasabha

11:00 am: Chhattisgarh | A man died on Ambachuwa-Keradih route in the Kunkuri Police Station area of Jashpur district after being allegedly attacked by an elephant earlier this morning. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent for postmortem.

10:45 am: Bhopal | Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders pay floral tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary today.

10:40 am: Delhi | I had to meet Union HM Amit Shah but that couldn't happen. We spoke over phone & discussed Rajya Sabha Legislative Council elections. I've given details about the candidate list. HM asked me to discuss the same with our in-charge Arun Singh: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

10:35 am: India is not in a good place. BJP has spread kerosene all over the country. You need one spark & we'll be in big trouble. I think that's also the responsibility of the opposition, the Congress - that bring people, communities, states, & religions together: Rahul Gandhi, in London

10:30 am: We need to cool this temperature down because if this temperature doesn't cool down, things can go wrong: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in London, on 20th May

10:20 am: I think it's very dangerous for one company to control all airports, all ports, all the infrastructure. It (Private sector monopoly) has never existed in this form. It has never existed with such a massive concentration of power & capital: Rahul Gandhi in London on 20th May

10:15 am: This is another aspect that is throttling the conversation because there is control of the media through this concentration of capital: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in London, on 20th May

10:10 am: Polarisation & total dominance of media...Also, RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the large mass. Opposition parties & Congress need to build such a structure: Rahul Gandhi at an event in London, on 20th May, when asked why is BJP winning polls & Congress isn't

10:05 am: We need to go much more aggressively to the large mass of people, to 60-70% of people who don't vote for the BJP and we need to do it together: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at an event in London, on 20th May, when asked that why is BJP winning elections and Congress is not

9:55 am: K'taka | Seven people died after their vehicle hit a tree in Nigadi,Dharwad last night; 10 people injured. 21 people were travelling to Benkankatti in the vehicle, after attending a wedding Police say "Investigation on. Case registered u/s 304 A IPC(causing death by negligence)"

9:43 am: Ramban (J&K) | We have resumed the debris clearing operation at the landslide site. The number of machinery and technical people has been increased in order to finish the work as soon as possible: Javed, Naib Tehsildar

9:36 am: Uttarakhand | Police investigation is on in Kedarnath temple in connection with the incident of a man walking a dog on the temple premises and offering prayers by making the dog touch the idol of Lord Nandi: Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggarwal to ANI

9:27 am: COVID19 | 2,323 new cases recorded in India in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 14,996

9:20 am: Special PMLA court took cognisance of ED's chargesheet against Maharashtra Min Nawab Malik& said there is prima facie evidence to indicate that he was directly &knowingly involved in money laundering & criminal conspiracy with others to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla

9:08 am: "On his death anniversary, paying tributes to our former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

8:58 am: The Central government has announced a fresh composition of the Standing Committee of the Inter-State Council comprising 13 members, including its Chairman Union Home Minister Amit Shah: MHA notification

8:45 am: Indian Coast Guard ships chased two boats named Prince and Little Jesus off the coast of Lakshadweep and intercepted them with drugs worth over Rs 1,520 crores. Operation 'Khojbeen' was launched jointly with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence: ICG officials

8:35 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India’s contingent at the Deaflympics at 9:30am today.

8:26 am: Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi.

8:15 am: President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind depart from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for India.

8:00 am: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary at Vir Bhumi in Delhi.

7:35 am: President Ram Nath Kovind presented a symbolic gift of 8 cricket kits to the local cricket association in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as a mark of cricket cooperation between the two nations.

7:30 am: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by Rs 2 per kg to Rs 75.61 per Kg. For Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs 78.17 per Kg, while in Gurugram, it will cost Rs 83.94 per Kg.

7:24 am: Indo-China face-off, won't say much on it. The way our army had shown courage & worked charismatically, I will only say that if complete information could be given, every Indian's chest would swell with pride: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

7:16 am: Govt has lifted the 'export prohibition' on bamboo charcoal, for higher profitability of the bamboo industry, after the persistent requests of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC): Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

7:10 am: Rajasthan | You all saw what the result of 'Chintan Shivir' was; a state chief (Sunil Jakhar) gave resignation & joined BJP, an MLA resigned, a Congress MP also resigned & Hardik Patel also left. At least, they didn't blame me for this: Union Min & Jodhpur MP Gajendra S Shekhawat

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan