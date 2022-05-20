New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 20:

9:30 am: Patna | It is unfortunate that a person who is ill is being deliberately troubled like this. It is well known who is behind this: Prabhunath Yadav, brother of RJD chief Lalu Yadav on CBI raids at multiple locations of Lalu Yadav

9:10 am: PUC exam (12th class) results will be declared in the third week of the month of June, says BC Nagesh, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education

9:00 am: Varanasi | The Supreme Court will hear the matter at 3pm today. I have heard that the survey report submitted in the court was leaked. I can't say how this happened: Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh on Gyanvapi mosque survey

8:45 am: Sitapur, UP | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan meets his supporters after being released from Sitapur district jail, in a case of cheating relating to Kotwali PS in Rampur

8:30 am: Karnataka | Holiday has been declared in all schools and colleges across Dharwad district today, due to continuous rainfall in the region.

8:10 am: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan released from Sitapur district jail, in a matter concerning Kotwali PS in Rampur

8:00 am: 10 labourers missing in tunnel collapse at Khooni Nala Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban, rescue operation underway: J&K Disaster Management Authority

7:45 am: Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan will be released from Sitapur district jail today, in a matter concerning Kotwali PS in Rampur. Supreme Court had granted him interim bail & the liberty to apply for regular bail before the concerned court within a period of 2 weeks

7:35 am: Uttar Pradesh | "The Supreme Court gave justice," said Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP leader Azam Khan, ahead of the latter's release from Sitapur district jail in a matter concerning Kotwali PS in Rampur. Both the sons of Azam Khan, Abdullah & Adeeb, have reached the Sitapur district jail.

7:30 am: Tripura | Several parts of Agartala were waterlogged after heavy rainfall in the city. CM Manik Saha visited the waterlogged routes & affected areas in Agartala following the heavy downpour yesterday.

7:24 am: President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the renaming of Calder road to 'India Drive-Bharat Marg' in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in presence of Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves and members of the local community

7:16 am: Jammu & Kashmir | A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway: Ramban Deputy Commissioner

7:10 am: France: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur & former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan attend the premiere of the latter's biographical film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' directed by R Madhavan. Music maestro AR Rahman was also present at the event.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan