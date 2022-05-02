New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

9:45 hours: PM Modi arrives in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations.

9:39 hours: National Education Policy will be implemented in the upcoming session. We'll be including Vedas, Gita, Ramayana and history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus after taking suggestions from the public and consulting the academicians, says Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

9:07 hours: Just In: Chhattisgarh government has increased the Dearness Allowance of government employees by five per cent applicable from May 1, reports ANI.

9:00 hours: Just In: India records 3,157 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths. Active caseload at 19,500, says Union Health Ministry.

8:34 hours: PM's visit to Berlin on 2-3 May for India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations is landmark visit. IGC format provides opportunity for our two leaders and their ministerial colleagues to review elements of our strategic partnership and chart future roadmap, says India's Ambassador to Germany.

8:02 hours: Odisha government revises school timings amid the ongoing spell of heatwave in the state. The new timing is from 6:00 am to 9:00 am and comes into effect from today, reports ANI.

7:41 hours: West Bengal reports 53 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality. Infection tally rises to 20,18,313, death toll 21,202. The state currently has 397 active cases of the disease, reports PTI.

7:25 hours: Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar till May 31 amid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma