Here are the LIVE Updates of May 19:

7:45 am: Maharashtra | ED (Enforcement Directorate) has registered a money laundering case against businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the pornography case, Mumbai Police also registered a case against him in 2021.

7:37 am: Siliguri, WB | Amid #SriLankaEconomicCrisis, their tea industry, one of their major businesses, got affected. Their export earlier hampered Indian market... but current crisis proved to be beneficial for our business: Kamal Kishore Tewari, Chairman, Siliguri Tea Auction Committee

7:30 am: Rajasthan Police Constable 2022 paper leak | All papers on May 13, 14, 15, 16, were leaked. I demand a retest, for the future of 18 lakh applicants... all guilty must be arrested. TCS shouldn't conduct REET paper which is to be held in July 2022: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena

7:24 am: Situation is terrible. Our constituency is low-land. All the harvest has gone & people don't have a place to live. Water levels rose so much that we can't go there; routes closed. Our party workers are working with NDRF for relief to locals: Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das

7:16 am: Due to this, she returned to her parent's home after a year & registered a complaint. Investigation is underway to determine the caste & the matter: Alok Priyadarshi, Ambedkar Nagar SP

7:10 am: UP | Case filed in Jalalpur in which the victim claimed that after she was married to a Hindu person in Azamgarh, it was later found that her husband's family adopted a Muslim modality, harassed her, & forced her to change her religion: Alok Priyadarshi, Ambedkar Nagar SP

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan