Here are the LIVE Updates of May 18:

10:48 am: Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita visited IIT, Guwahati on 17 May, interacted with Prof TG Sitharam, Director IIT & examined R&D projects.The visit established a coordination mechanism to harness technology for military with a focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat: Indian Army officials

10:40 am: Varanasi, UP | Gyanvapi row hearing likely to not take place today following protests by advocates

10:35 am: Gujarat | Hardik Patel resigns from Congress membership.

10:26 am: Karnataka | 2 labourers from Bihar & UP found dead in the pipeline works site, following heavy rains last night near Ullal UppanagarUpkaar layout bus stand. 3 persons had entered the site of which one survived; 2 bodies have been removed from site:Sanjeev Patil,DCP West Bengaluru

10:18 am: I am ready to meet them (farmers), but 'Murdabad' (sloganeering) is not the way... I myself am a farmer's son... When I am saying basmati and moong dal will be on MSP...At least put in efforts... Not everything can be 'Murdabad': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10:08 am: COVID-19 | India reports 1,829 fresh cases, 2,549 recoveries, and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are 15,647. Daily positivity rate 0.42%

9:56 am: Uttarakhand | Rudraprayag district administration issues a yellow alert for the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra. IMD has issued a forecast of lightning, strong rain with winds in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, till May 20

9:37 am: The state govt has also moved an application to protect the fish and ensure that they don't die. Hearing to take place today. Whether or not, the hearing will be adjourned further, we will find out: Advocate Vishnu Jain, in Varanasi, UP

9:35 am: Court y'day ordered to remove Adv Commissoner Ajay Mishra. Besides, we've moved an application in the court that wall beneath 'Wazu Khana' (of Gyanwapi Masjid) be demolished and we should be allowed to go there. Court will pronounce its verdict today on the same: Adv Vishnu Jain

9:20 am: Every year Kaziranga National Park faces floods. We are completely prepared including food materials for the officials who are on duty in the park. Our boats are also ready too. Work on 40 islands done for animals to take shelter: Assam Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya

9:05 am: In a cabinet decision on May 17, UP govt accepted the proposal to exclude new Madrasas from grant list

8:50 am: Madhya Pradesh | Guna Police said, "Father of Shikari Shahzad and Naushad's father Nisar Khan was arrested in connection with an incident where 3 cops lost their lives in firing by poachers in Guna. Shikari Shahzad and Naushad were killed during an encounter."

8:35 am: Delhi govt seeks a detailed report from MCD over bulldozer action in the national capital starting from April 1

8:25 am: CBI has arrested S Bhaskar Raman, a close associate of Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram in an ongoing visa corruption case following questioning late last night: CBI sources

8:15 am: Punjab | Morning visuals from Chandigarh-Mohali border where farmers are sitting on a protest against the state government over various demands. They were stopped by the state police from entering Chandigarh, yesterday, May 17

7:50 am: President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind arrives for state dinner hosted by Jamaican Governor-General Patrick Allen at King's House in Kingston, Jamaica

7:35 am: Maharashtra | A tanker filled with Ethyl Benzyl Aniline (EBA) chemical capsized on Ghodbunder Road in Thane as the driver lost balance on its way to Ratnagiri last night. 2 people got injured. After 3hrs, the tanker was removed: Thane Municipal Corporation

7:30 am: Jammu & Kashmir | Special arrangements for deers in Udhampur's Tanday Park to the battle heatwave. With the prolonged dry spell & forest fires, we ensure to enrich their diet; provide watermelon, cucumber, agro-feed, green fodder & a 24-hour water supply: Sunil Bhardwaj, forest guard

7:24 am: Chhattisgarh | A loot incident took place in the Mana area of Raipur. A grain businessperson was travelling in a scooty & had Rs 50 lakh with him. A few robbers hit him with a stick from behind & looted the amount. Probe underway: Raipur SP Prashant Kumar Agrawal

7:16 am: Punjab | Stopped from entering Chandigarh, Punjab farmers begin protest at Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM says open for talks

7:10 am: Himachal Pradesh: On being asked about Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia's remarks on the state's education system, CM Jairam Thakur said, "He has come here with a political purpose. Improvement in any sector is good but that's not their aim. Delhi& HP's situation is very diff."

