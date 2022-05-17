New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 17:

9:10 am: Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case, says his office to ANI.

9:00 am: Karnataka | Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) filed a police complaint against several people, including BJP MLAs from Kodagu district and an education institution, alleging that arms training was given at Sai Shankar Institute of Education in Ponnampet, South Kodagu.

8:45 am: Two arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape in of a 19-year-old married woman in Dharavi: Mumbai Police

8:35 am: Dharavi, Mumbai| 19-year-old married woman was gang-raped at knifepoint early morning inside her house by 2 accused. Faces were covered to hide identity. The victim says, accused recorded a video. We suspect they hail from the same area. CCTVs are being checked: Dharavi Police

8:26 am: Some people had placed an idol of Lord Hanuman near a dargah which lead to a clash b/w two groups in the old Kachari area. During the clash, some persons pelted stones damaging 3-4 motorcycles,but no persons were injured. Adequate police force deployed,said SP Neemuch last night.

8:22 am: Madhya Pradesh | After a dispute between two parties, prohibitory orders under section 144 implemented in Neemuch.

8:10 am: During survey of #Gyanvapi mosque y'day, we found a large 'Shivling' inside 'wazukhana'at the mosque. Immediately, we moved an application in court to secure this important piece of evidence. Court ordered to seal 'wazukhana':Lawyer Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side

7:50 am: This is a proud moment for me personally & the cricket fraternity in Jamaica. The Jamaica Cricket Association is happy about this gift of 100 cricket kits, and it coming from India means a lot to us: Wilford Billy Heaven, President of the Jamaica Cricket Association

7:35 am: Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe informed last night that only a day's petrol stock is left in the country; added, "We managed to bring in a diesel shipment y'day. 2 more diesel shipments under the Indian credit line due on 18/5 & 1/6. 2 petrol shipments due on 18/5 and 29/5.

7:30 am: Another consignment of wheat as humanitarian assistance from the Government of India was dispatched for Afghanistan via the Attari-Wagah border yesterday, May 16

7:24 am: Under Secy for Civilian Security, Democracy & Human Rights & US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Uzra Zeya, to visit India & Nepal between May 17-22, to deepen cooperation on human rights & democratic governance goals & to advance humanitarian priorities: US Dept of State

7:16 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented an idol of Lord Krishna to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the latter's visit yesterday: CMO

7:10 am: A massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain & Ghambir Mughlan forest areas, late last night. Fire tenders and forest officials are present at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway: Fire & Emergency Services, Rajouri

