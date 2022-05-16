New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's day-long visit to Nepal's Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. This will be his fifth visit to Nepal since assuming power in 2014.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. Some memorandum of understandings (MoUs) on cooperation in cultural and educational sectors are also expected to be signed between the two countries.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:45 hours: On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable, tweeted PM Modi earlier in the day.

10:35 hours: Just In: PM Modi reaches Lumbini. He was recieved by his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at the airport.

9:52 hours: Just In: India reports 2,202 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,550 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total active cases are at 17,317. Weekly positivity rate is presently at 0.59 per cent, says Union Health Ministry.

9:12 hours: I talk outspokenly, on the basis of truth. I keep attacking. It could be that those whom I attack can go into depression, not me... as I do politics with full confidence, says Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

8:38 hours: PM Modi departs for Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar ahead of his visit to Nepal's Lumbini.

8:28 hours: President Kovind arrives in Jamaica. He was received by Jamaican Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and Prime Minister Andrew Holness at the airport.

8:12 hours: Today, BJP national president JP Nadda will also interact with heads of missions from 14 countries at the party's headquarters in New Delhi as part of the party's "Know BJP" initiative. Nadda - who launched the exercise on BJP's foundation day on April 6 - will also address queries from the guests.

7:42 hours: President Ram Nath Kovind - accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary - will also start his four-day visit to Jamaica. This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica.

7:21 hours: PM Modi will visit Nepal's Lumbini today and hold discussions with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba. They might also sign some MoUs for cooperation in cultural and educational sectors.

