New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will keep a focus at the political situation in Tripura where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dr Manik Saha will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister, a day after the sudden resignation of Biplab Kumar Deb.

Following Deb's resignation, 69-year-old Dr Saha was named as the leader of the BJP legislature. His swearing-in ceremony will take place at 11:30 am today at the Raj Bhawan in Agartala.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:51 hours: Just In: Single-day rise of 2,487 new COVID-19 infections, 13 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,31,21,599, death toll to 5,24,214. Active COVID-19 cases dip to 17,692, says Union Health Ministry.

10:10 hours: Also Read - Jagran Explainer: Why India imposed a ban on wheat exports and will it impact domestic prices?

9:19 hours: We were committed to a quota for women and the problem about quota within quota was that we had assumed there would not be easy agreement and consensus on that and as a result, we would lose out on the reservation for women in that stage, says Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

8:46 hours: Sunil Jakhar was never ignored by the party and he will never be ignored by the party. The decision is in his hands, whether he wants to stay in the party or not, says Congress leader Harish Rawat.

8:17 hours: Also Read - Manik Saha to take oath as Tripura CM on May 15 after Biplab Kumar Deb resigns ahead of polls

8:05 hours: Dr Manik Saha, who was chosen by the BJP as the new Chief Minister of Tripura, is a Rajya Sabha MP and chief of the party in the state which will go to the polls by March next year.

8:00 hours: BJP leader Dr Manik Saha will be sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Tripura today at 11.30 am at the Raj Bhawan in Agartala. This comes a day after his predecessor Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from his position to help the saffron party prepare for the 2023 assembly elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma