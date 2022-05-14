New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 14:

7:35 am: Jammu & Kashmir | BSF troops spotted a drone at around 4:45 am near International Border in Arnia Sector of RS Pura, 7 to 8 rounds of bullets were fired and drone went back to Pakistan side: Border Security Force

7:30 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to meet party's General Secretaries, State Incharges, PCC Chiefs and CLP leaders later this morning at party's Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

7:24 am: Madhya Pradesh | 3 Police personnel including SI of Aron police station, head constable and constable were shot dead by poachers in the forest under the limits of Aron PS in Guna. The police team was attacked by the poachers: SP Guna Rajeev Mishra

7:16 am: Delhi Mundka Fire | Morning visuals from the spot where a massive fire broke out in a building yesterday, May 13. "27 people died and 12 got injured in the fire incident," said DCP Sameer Sharma, Outer District

7:10 am: North Korea reports 21 more deaths from 'fever' amid Covid outbreak, reports AFP News Agency quoting state media

