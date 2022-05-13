New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 13:

10:10 am: Don't know how many Kashmiri Pandits returned to Kashmir in last 7 yrs. HM needs to think seriously about this. Let's not keep pointing fingers at Pak, but see what can do for Kashmiri pandits: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on recent targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat

9:55 am: I went to Udaipur... SP came with a heavy force &removed me without any reason... they didn't even let me offer prayers at a temple in between; I asked but they just said that I'm not allowed. This is a violation of my constitutional rights:BJP MP Kirodi L Meena, in Ajmer

9:45 am: Maharashtra | Stone pelting erupted between two groups in Jalna's Chandai village yesterday The situation is peaceful and completely under control. There was a dispute between two groups on the naming of a new gate constructed in the village, said SP Harsh Poddar.

9:35 am: 2,841 new COVID19 cases recorded in India today; Active cases at 18,604

9:26 am: Angadiya extortion case | An LOC (Look Out Circular) issued against suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi. Mumbai Police is soon going to file a supplementary charge sheet in this case. A total of 5 people were arrested in this recovery case. The CIU unit of Mumbai Crime has registered a case and is continuously looking for Saurabh Tripathi: Mumbai Police. Saurabh Tripathi is absconding in the recovery case for the last 2 months.

9:15 am: Maharashtra | Mumbai Police asks Maharashtra Legislative Council leader and BJP leader Pravin Darekar to appear before it today to record his statement in the false declaration case.

9:07 am: UP | An appeal has been filed in the Allahabad High Court against the decision of the CBI court in the Nithari case of Noida. The appeal is filed against the death sentence of accused Surinder Koli, Maninder Pandher. The hearing will be held on May 27.

8:55 am: Uttarakhand | SDRF team rescued three people who got stranded near Maneri Dam in Uttarkashi district last night, May 12. Rescue operation underway: SDRF

8:45 am: ITBP personnel deployed for security and streamlining darshan at Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand after a huge influx of pilgrims ITBP has also alerted its disaster management teams in the area. Medical teams with O2 cylinders deployed at different places

8:36 am: Jammu & Kashmir | SPO Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a local resident, shot at and injured by terrorists at Gudoora Pulwama; shifted to Pulwama hospital. Further details awaited: Police

8:27 am: NIA arrested a 36-year-old accused, namely Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar alias Anji, in the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) recruitment case. Further investigation is underway.

8:20 am: NIA arrests 2 suspects, namely Arif Abubakar Shaikh (59y/o) & Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel (51y/o), in the D-company case, involving Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar & his associates. The suspects will be produced before the NIA Special Court today for seeking Police custody.

8:10 am: NIA filed a charge sheet against 11 accused persons in the case of pilferage of arms and ammunition and supply to terrorist organisations in Jharkhand; further investigation is underway.

7:45 am: Delhi High Court issues notice to CBI on a plea seeking a probe into the use of black money in alleged illegal and unauthorised TSR auto finance business

7:35 am: A fire broke out in three factories in Kirti Nagar industrial area around 1.50 am today. 12 tenders were sent to the spot. Fire is under control now: Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Director

7:30 am: Muzaffarpur, Bihar | One person was killed and two got injured after a boiler exploded in an ice factory in the Motipur Municipal Council area. The boiler was in dilapidated condition. The matter will be investigated thoroughly: Arvind Kumar Ajit, Circle Officer, Motipur

7:24 am: Rajasthan | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by party workers at Chittorgarh railway station on his way to Udaipur for the party's Chintan Shivir

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by party workers at Chittorgarh railway station on his way to Udaipur for the party's Chintan Shivir



(Source: AICC) pic.twitter.com/O4jpVWPuCB — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 13, 2022

7:15 am: Pune | My personal experience is that the common people of Pakistan are not our opponents.Those who want to do politics&keep control of power with the help of army favour conflict&hate.But majority of people (in Pak) want to create a peaceful atmosphere: NCP's Sharad Pawar

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan