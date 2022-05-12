New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 12:

8:55 am: Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) issues a lookout circular against businessman Jeetendra Navlani. ACB registered a case against him for allegedly posing as a close aide of ED officials and accepting bribes worth amount Rs 59 crores, police said

8:45 am: North Korea confirms its first-ever case of Covid and declares a "severe national emergency", with Kim Jong Un vowing to "eliminate" the virus, reports AFP

8:39 am: Rajasthan | A minor clash broke out between two groups yesterday, one person namely Satveer got injured & shifted to hospital. Two others got minor injuries. The situation is under control: Suresh Jangir. Additional SP, Nohar

8:27 am: Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an Indian Air Force jawan on charges of espionage. The name of the accused has been told as Devendra Sharma. There is a suspicion of the hand of Pak’s intelligence agency ISI in this whole work: Delhi Police

8:20 am: Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to "reschedule the NEET PG exam scheduled for 21st May 2022"

8:12 am: Deep Depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh remained practically stationary during last 6 hrs & weakened into a Depression over the same region. It is likely to hover around the same region & weaken further into a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hrs: IMD

8:00 am: White House will host a 2nd global COVID19 summit today. Summit will redouble our efforts made at first COVID Summit. Prez Biden & fellow heads of state from co-host nations will kick off the summit with remarks on how fighting COVID-19 must remain an international priority: WH

7:40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second Global COVID Virtual Summit on Thursday at the invitation of US President Joe Biden. The summit intends to galvanize new actions to address the continued challenges of the COVID pandemic and build a stronger global health security architecture.

7:33 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a gathering, Utkarsh Samaroh, in Gujarat's Bharuch on Thursday. The programme will mark the celebration of 100 per cent coverage of four key schemes of the state government in the district, which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

7:25 am: MP | A clash broke out between two groups in Karedi village. A shop and 2-3 motorcycles were set ablaze. Two people were admitted to the hospital & their condition is normal. We dispersed the crowd using tear gas & the situation is under control: Rajgarh SP Pradeep Sharma

7:18 am: Kolkata | TMC leader Babul Supriyo took oath as MLA from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency yesterday, May 11. He was administered the oath by Deputy Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Asish Banerjee.

7:10 am: Mumbai's Malwani Police arrested a UP police constable identified as Amit Kumar Singh for allegedly supplying double tiger heroin and mephedrone (MD) drugs. Search for another accused underway.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan