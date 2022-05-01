New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts us in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:07 hours: If COVID-19 cases continue to rise, then we will have to make the wearing of masks compulsory. Our aim is to speed up vaccination and will take all possible steps to ensure the vaccination of children, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says.

10:35 hours: The geopolitical situation is changing rapidly, and we've many challenges,it's Indian Army's duty to remain ready to tackle any challenges in coordination with all sister Services. My endeavour will be to take forward the work done by my predecessors, says Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

10:29 hours: All officers of the Indian Army from its different arms and services get an equal opportunity for career and professional growth. In senior leadership positions, all officers are trained and oriented on all aspects of warfighting, says Army chief General Manoj Pande.

It's a matter of pride for me that I have been given the leadership of the Indian Army. Indian Army had a glorious past that maintained the security and integrity of the nation. In the same way, it contributed towards nation-building, he adds.

10:15 hours: My foremost priority will be to ensure high standards of operational preparedness to face the current, contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict, says Army chief General Manoj Pande.

In terms of capability development and Force modernisation, my effort will be to leverage new technologies through process of indigenisation and 'Aatmanirbharta', he adds.

9:42 hours: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande receives Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in Delhi.

9:30 hours: BREAKING: India reports 3,324 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

9:04 hours: On this Maharashtra Day, we still regret that several Marathi-speaking villages at state border including Belgaum, Nipai and Karwar couldn't be part of our state yet. I assure you we'll keep supporting the fight by the people of these villages to become a part of Maharashtra, says state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

8:45 hours: Just In: The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked to Rs 2,355.50 from Rs 2253. A 5kg LPG cylinder, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 655 now, reports ANI.

8:05 hours: Congress is afraid of Scindia ji. Congress is in panic. Congress leader Kamal Nath hatched a conspiracy to defeat Scindia ji (in 2019 Lok Sabha polls) because he was a big challenge to Nath, said Madhya Pradesh Minister OPS Bhadoria on Saturday.

7:40 hours: The world is facing coal crisis due to COVID-19, however, M directed to provide 24-hour power supply in district headquarters. In villages, 15-hour power supply will be provided, Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said on Saturday.

7:25 hours: Farmer unions under banner of SKM will visit Lakhimpur Kheri (in UP) on May 5 to ensure justice for farmers who were killed there last year, says BKU (Punjab) General Secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal.

Farmer leaders will depart from Punjab on May 4 and will join other farmers from Rajasthan, UP and Haryana on the way to Lakhimpur Kheri, he adds.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma