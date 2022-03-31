New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 31:

8:45 am: Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will join his party MPs in their protest demonstration at Vijay Chowk today against the fuel price hike

8:15 am: Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla passes away at a Jaipur hospital following prolonged illness, confirms his son Vijay Bainsla

8:00 am: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in India today on a two-day official visit, to hold official engagements tomorrow

7:45 am: Tamil Nadu CM & DMK president MK Stalin is on a 3-day visit to Delhi During his visit, he'll meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other political leaders. On April 2, he will inaugurate DMK's new office 'Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam' in Delhi

7:30 am: Mumbai | Bollywood actress Rimi Sen has filed a police complaint against a Goregaon-based businessman named Raunak Jatin Vyas for allegedly duping her of Rs 4.14 cr in the name of investment. Case registered under IPC sections 420 & 409. Search on to nab the accused: Khar Police

7:23 am: Chandigarh Administration revises water tariff rates; Rs 3 per KL for 0-15 Kilo Litres (KL), Rs 6 per KL for 16 to 30 KL category, Rs 10 per KL for 31 to 60 KL category and Rs 20 per KL for 60 KL and above category. The revised rates will come into effect from April 1.

7:16 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 101.81 per litre & Rs 93.07 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 116.72 & Rs 100.94 (increased by 84 paise). In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 107.45 (increased by 76 paise) & diesel is Rs 97.52 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 111.35 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is Rs 96.22 (increased by 80 paise).

7:10 am: US astronaut returns to Earth with two Russian Cosmonauts in a Russian space capsule in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. US astronaut Vande Hei was in space for 355 days, breaking the previous record of 340 days set by Scott Kelly in 2016.

7:04 am: We've to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases in Europe, China and other countries. CM will take a decision on the Gudi Padwa processions. We have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour including wearing face masks: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan