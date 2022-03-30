New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 30:

10:24 am: Our meeting with PM Modi (over Birbhum violence) has been postponed due to a change in his schedule. Whenever a new date is fixed we will meet him and give details accordingly: West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar

10:20 am: Chhattisgarh | Fire rages in forest area of Surajpur. It has become a challenge to douse the fire in the forest area but our rangers are at the job. The overall situation is under control: Manish Kashyap, DFO, Surajpur

10:14 am: India will provide the (BIMSTEC) secretariat 1 million US dollars to increase its operational budget...It is important to strengthen the capacity of (BIMSTEC) secretariat...I suggest the Secretary-General create a roadmap for the same: PM Modi at 5th BIMSTEC summit

10:10 am: The time has come to make the Bay of Bengal the bridge of connectivity, prosperity and security. I call on all BIMSTEC nations to dedicate themselves to working with new enthusiasm to achieve the goals we achieved together in 1997: PM Modi at BIMSTEC Summit

10:05 am: We are working on extending and expanding the scope of the BIMSTEC scholarship program offered by the Nalanda International University. We are also signing a treaty on mutual legal assiatance on criminal matters: PM Modi at 5th BIMSTEC Summit

10:00 am: The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting BIMSTEC charter to develop institution architecture for our group: PM Modi

9:50 am: Ministry of External Affairs condemns terrorist attacks in Israel, offers condolences to families of the victims

9:45 am: BJP central fact-finding committee comprising West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar likely to hand over a report on #BirbhumViolence to party chief JP Nadda today

9:30 am: Budget session of Parliament | Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "the plight of investors affected due to realty majors going insolvent and direct government to intervene in the matter.

9:15 am: India reports 1,233 new COVID19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active cases 14,704, Daily positivity rate (0.20%).

9:00 am: FORDA has written to Rajasthan CM demanding proper investigation, immediate withdrawal of FIR and compensation to the family in the suicide case of Dr Archana in Dausa.

8:20 am: Just In | Imran Khan loses majority as MQM strikes deal with opposition

8:00 am: Srinagar encounter: The second killed terrorist has been identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a 'C' categorised terrorist, says Kashmir Zone Police Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in the early morning hours today.

7:30 am: Two local terrorists of LeT/TRF killed in Srinagar encounter. Both were involved in several recent terror crimes including civilian killings. Killed terrorist (Rayees Ahmad Bhat) was earlier a journalist & was running online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag. He had terrorist ranks in 2021. Two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes: Kashmir Zone Police

7:22 am: Rajasthan | An FIR has been registered against Congress MLA from Bari in Dholpur, Girraj Singh Malinga and others on Tuesday for allegedly thrashing officials of the electricity department, police said.

7:17 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 101.01 per litre & Rs 92.27 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 115.88 & Rs 100.10 (increased by 84 paise & 85 paise respectively). In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 106.69 (increased by 75 paise) & diesel is Rs 96.76 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 110.52 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 95.42 (increased by 80 paise).



7:10 am: Maharashtra | Officials of Pune Municipal Corporation were thrashed by a mob during an anti-encroachment drive in Dhanori area on Tuesday. I've spoken to Pune Police Commissioner & he has assured me that strict will be taken against the culprits: Vikram Kumar, PMC Commissioner

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan