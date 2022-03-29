New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:54 hours: PM Modi attends BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre.

9:35 hours: Just In: India reports 1,259 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths, and 1,705 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 15,378, says Union Health Ministry.

9:10 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi.

8:45 hours: AAP has copied the social and welfare policies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. We've made 50 units of electricity-free in the state. We also provide free health treatment to people. They have come to power in Punjab by copying us, says Rajasthan Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

After polls, BJP increased petrol and diesel prices. They're 'Ravan Bhakts' not 'Ram Bhakts'. They should distribute coupons for petrol, diesel just how their ministers distribute movie tickets for 'The Kashmir Files', he adds.

8:18 hours: Uttarakhand Congress vice president Aqueel Ahmed expelled from the party for 6 years for "continuously giving unnecessary statements in media".

7:56 hours: PM Modi will also participate in 'grih pravesham' of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh today. He will also address the gathering at the event, which will begin at 12.30 pm.

7:49 hours: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will address the 'Matua Dharma Maha Mela' at Shreedham Thakurnagar in West Bengal on the occasion of the 211th birth anniversary of Shree Shree Harichand Thakur via videoconferencing.

"I am honoured to be addressing the Matua Dharma Maha Mela 2022 at 4:30 PM tomorrow, 29th March. We shall also mark the Jayanti of the great Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji, who devoted his entire life for social justice and public welfare," PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma