New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we at English Jagran will focus on the swearing-in ceremony of Dr Pramod Sawant as the Chief Minister of Goa. The oath-taking ceremony, which will take place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:56 hours: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 in Lok Sabha today, according to ANI.

7:49 hours: BJP leader Dr Pramod Sawant will take oath as Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term on today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao at 11 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma