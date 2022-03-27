New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates', we will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. On Friday, PM Modi had shared a concise booklet, showing some interesting aspects about last month's Mann Ki Baat, which included interviews of some people who had featured last time.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:22 hours: One of the encouraging trends in recent years is the rise and success of several start-ups and enterprises in the AYUSH sector, says PM Modi.

11:19 hours: Earlier, it was believed only big people could sell products to the Government but the Government eMarketplace Portal has changed this; it shows the spirit of a New India, says PM Modi.

11:09 hours: Friends, the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' will love to know that the success of our small entrepreneurs at the domestic level also makes us proud, says PM Modi.

Close to 1.25 lakh small entrepreneurs, small shopkeepers from every corner of the country have sold their goods directly to the government, he adds.

11:07 hours: The nation takes great strides when resolves are bigger than dreams. When there is a sincere effort day and night for the resolves, those resolutions also attain fruition... and you see, the same happens in a person's life as well, says PM Modi.

11:05 hours: My dear countrymen, Namaskar! Last week we achieved a feat that filled all of us with pride. You must have heard that last week, India has achieved the export target of USD 400 billion, i.e. 30 lakh crore rupees, says PM Modi.

At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be 100 billion, at times 150 billion, sometimes 200 billion... today, India has reached 400 billion dollars, he adds.

11:00 hours: Just In: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address begins.

10:50 hours: Mehbooba Mufti has been a good friend of the BJP. Despite her supporting Afzal Guru and Burhan Wani, BJP made government with her in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP is responsible for whatever Mufti is saying today. Our party will continue opposing it, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

10:18 hours: I express my gratitude towards PM Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till September this year. Till now, around 60 lakh people have benefitted from this free foodgrain distribution scheme in Uttarakhand, says Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

10:07 hours: Just In: BSP chief Mayawati has called a review meeting with the party's office bearers over the party's performance in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, reports ANI.

9:56 hours: At present, nine airports are functioning in the state. Four years ago, just four airports in the state were connected to mere 25 destinations. Now flights for 75 destinations across the country are available from the state, says Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

9:30 hours: Just In: India reports 1,421 new COVID-19 cases and 149 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 16,187, says Union Health Ministry.

8:52 hours: It's imperative to check coal availability before establishing any (coal-based) industry. We're getting 4 lakh tonnes of coal in a year but, currently, coal mined out is pretty less and we need it in larger quantities, said Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday.

8:27 hours: BREAKING: 7 people were killed and 45 others were injured in a bus accident last night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

8:05 hours Media reports suggest that Goa Chief Minister-designate Dr Pramod Sawant will take oath on Monday. PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other top leaders of the BJP are expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

7:45 hours: PM Modi will address the nation today via his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma