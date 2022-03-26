New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 26:

8:30 am: Surguja: Chhattisgarh Health Min TS Singh Deo orders probe after video of a man carrying body of his daughter on his shoulders went viral. "Have ordered CMHO to probe the incident, and BMO should be replaced in case of negligence. Concerned health official from Lakhanpur village should have made the father understand to wait for hearse instead of letting him carry the body like that", TS Singh Deo said.

7:50 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 98.61 per litre & Rs 89.87 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 113.35 & Rs 97.55 (increased by 84 paise & 85 paise respectively)

7:40 am: Sitharaman rejects opposition allegations, says government believes in putting less burden on people

7:30 am: A spokesperson for the US State Department said Friday that planned meetings with the Taliban in Doha had been cancelled after the Islamist regime decided to shut girls secondary schools, reports AFP

7:20 am: UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also address Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries & top officials at 11:30am in Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow.

7:10 am: UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold his first cabinet meeting at 10am today in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow, after which he'll attend the swearing-in ceremony of protem speaker in Raj Bhawan at 11am.

