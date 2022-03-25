New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Today, our main focus will remain on Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in ceremony which will take place at around 4:30 pm today at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Yogi Adityanath was on Thursday chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Uttar Pradesh. He will become the only Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in the last 37 years to win the state for two consecutive terms.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 25:

9:20 am: India reports 1,685 fresh #COVID19 cases & 2499 recoveries and 83 deaths, in the last 24 hours Active case: 21,530 (0.05%) Daily positivity rate: 0.24% Total recoveries: 4,24,78,087 Death toll: 5,16,755

9:10 am: A person murdered around 2 am last night in Narela area of Delhi. Prima facie it's a case of a family dispute. Case is under investigation: Delhi Police

9:00 am: Madhya Pradesh government issued a show-cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan, for his alleged tweet on 'The Kashmir Files' that said, "A film should be made on the suffering of Muslims as well". He has been asked to submit his reply within 7 days.

8:45 am: In view of the cases registered against them, we have sent a report for cancellation of arms license of Azam Khan (SP MLA) and Tazeen Fatima (Khan's wife). They possess revolver & rifle respectively: Sansar Singh, Additional SP, Rampur, UP

8:20 am: China finds the second black box from the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed earlier this week with 132 people on board: Reuters

7:40 am: Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held today in Parliament

7:35 am: Chinese FM Wang Yi to hold talks with Jaishankar, NSA Doval today

7:27 am: Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 97.81 per litre & Rs 89.07 per litre respectively today (increased by 80 paise). In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 112.51 & Rs 96.70 (increased by 84 paise & 85 paise respectively). In Chennai, the price of petrol is Rs 103.67 & diesel is Rs 93.71 (increased by 76 paise) and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 106.34 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is 91.42 (increased by 80 paise)

7:20 am: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a tourism portal aimed to facilitate e-booking of guided tours to the road infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

7:14 am: Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill, 2022 to be introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in LS today

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan