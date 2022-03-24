New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:37 hours: Parliament Budget Session: BJP issues whip for its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in House today, reports ANI.

8:25 hours: IGL has hiked the price of domestic PNG in Delhi by Rs 1 per SCM to Rs 36.61 per unit. The new price will come into effect from today.

8:20 hours: PM Modi expresses grief over demise of former Chief Justice of India Ramesh Chandra Lahoti.

Anguished by the passing away of former CJI Shri RC Lahoti Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to the judiciary and emphasis on ensuring speedy justice to the underprivileged. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti, he tweets.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma