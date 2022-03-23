New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus on the swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 3.30 pm at Parade Ground in Dehradun. Along with Dhami, his cabinet will also be administered the oath of office.

This comes two days after Dhami was declared as legislative party leader by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP had won the Uttarakhand assembly elections 2022 by bagging 47 seats in the 70-member legislative assembly of the state.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

12:10 hours: RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav arrived at AIIMS at around 9 pm yesterday. He was admitted to the emergency ward for observation and was discharged later on the advice of doctors. He will remain in under observation for certain tests, reports ANI.

11:50 hours: Artists from all across the country including Madhubani painters from Bihar are encouraged through textile products. I want to ask the Textile Minister if there is any plan to do the same for the artists from Mathura-Vrindavan indulged in Sanjhi Art, BJP MP Hema Malini says.

11:15 hours: Calcutta High Court registers a suo moto case in the incident of Rampurhat, Birbhum district. Chief Justice bench to hear the matter today at 2 pm, reports ANI.

10:41 hours: IT department conducting searches at multiple premises of Hero Motocorp. The office and residence of promoter Pawan Munjal and premises linked to the top officials of the company are covered in this search, reports ANI.

10:29 hours: I will be taking the oath today. People of the state has given us 2/3rd majority and today our government is officially going to be formed, says Pushkar Singh Dhami.

9:15 hours: India achieves the target of 400 Billion dollars of goods exports for the first time ever. I congratulate our farmers, weavers, MSMEs, manufacturers, exporters for this success. This is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbhar Bharat journey, PM Modi says.

9:10 hours: Just In: India logs 1,778 new cases and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 23,087, says Union Health Ministry.

8:46 hours: I had earlier (during campaign for Assembly elections 2022) said that prices of petrol, diesel and LPG's domestic cylinder will rise if BJP voted to power. Rise in fuel and gas prices is BJP's first gift to people of the country after forming govt in 4 states, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel.

8:18 hours: PM Modi will attend oath ceremony of Pushkar Dhami.The manner in which Dhami as the CM executed his (Centre's) schemes, manner in which women are participating, it yielded historical results, says BJP Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam.

CMs of several states and Yogi Adityanath will also come. All Union Ministers, national office bearers of the party and seers have also been invited, he adds.

8:10 hours: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend swearing-in ceremony of Pushkar Singh Dhami.

8:00 hours: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today at 3.30 pm at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

