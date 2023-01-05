Live News Today: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Demolition In Haldwani; Over 4000 Families Face Eviction

-
11:33 AM
Police launch man hunt to arrest man who urinated on woman in Air India flight
An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26, 2022 Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI
The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest: Delhi Police
-
11:05 AM
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft met PM Modi. "It’s inspiring to see govt’s deep focus on sustainable & inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation. We’re looking forward to helping India realize the Digital India vision & be a light for the world," tweets Nadella.
-
10:03 AM
Thick Layer Of Fog Envelops Parts Of Punjab's Bathinda
Weather Updates: A thick layer of fog envelops parts of Bathinda city, resulting in reduced visibility.
-
09:39 AM
Amazon To Layoff Over 18,000 Employees
Amazon on Thursday said it will lay off over 18,000 employees from due to economic uncertainty."Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," CEO Andy Jassy, as quoted by ANI, said in a statement.
-
09:37 AM
Delhi's Lodhi Road Records Minimum Temperature Of 2.8°C Today
Weather Updates: As per the IMD forecast, Delhi's Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8°C, while Safdarjung recorded 3°C today.
-
09:34 AM
Uttarakhand CM Dhami To Visit Sinking Joshimath, Promises Necessary Action
On Wednesday, a large number of people took out a torchlight protest in Joshimath as several houses developed deep cracks, leaving them in a panicked state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is scheduled to visit the area said that necessary actions would be taken to save the people of the district.
-
09:29 AM
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra Resumes
Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ailum village, Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Party leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra and entered Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday after a nine-day Christmas and New Year break. The Yatra resumed from Delhi's Marghat Hanuman Mandir near Kashmiri Gate at around 10 AM.
#WATCH | Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ailum village, Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/0bl3Q3k9eO— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023
-
09:25 AM
2022 Republic Day Parade: Rehearsal Held At Vijay Chowk
Ahead of the Republic Day parade, a rehearsal parade was held at Vijay Chowk.
Delhi | Rehearsal parade for upcoming Republic Day celebration held at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/raF5Frn1Rb— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023
-
09:23 AM
Weather Updates: Cold Wave Continues To Grip Delhi
As the cold wave continues to grip Delhi and parts of northern India, people sit around bonfires to get relief
Visuals from Mandi House.
-
09:16 AM
SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Demolition In Haldwani
The Supreme Court will be hearing the petitions challenging Uttarakhand High Court's decision ordering the State authorities to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area today.
Read: Haldwani Protests: Over 4,000 Families On Verge Of Getting Homeless | Demolition Row Explained
Live News Today: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Demolition In Haldwani; Over 4000 Families Face Eviction
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 11:33 AM IST
05 January 2023