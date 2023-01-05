Live News Today: SC To Hear Pleas Challenging Demolition In Haldwani; Over 4000 Families Face Eviction

11:33 AM

Police launch man hunt to arrest man who urinated on woman in Air India flight

An inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26, 2022 Air India has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident which took place on Nov 26 when the flight was on its way from JFK (US) to Delhi: Air India official to ANI

The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest: Delhi Police