Live News Today: Manish Sisodia Meets Family Of Kanjhawala Victim, Forensic Test Finds Blood Stains Under Car

Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand..." Jaishankar on new world order

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday advised the European countries on the new world order, the Ukraine war, and the Chinese challenge and apprised that they need a wake-up call to understand the shaking up of international order, reported Die Presse. In an interview with the Austrian publication, he said, " Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand that the difficult aspects of life are not always taken care of by others, adding, no region will be stable if dominated by a single power."

He said that during the 2008 financial crisis, Europe took a defensive stance toward the world. "Above all, Europe wanted to develop within its own space and to keep international problems as far away as possible. Europe focused on trade, emphasized multilateralism and used its economic influence to shape the world on its own terms on issues such as climate change and human rights. Europe tended not to want to be involved in tough security issues," said Jaishankar.