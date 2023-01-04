Live News Today: Manish Sisodia Meets Family Of Kanjhawala Victim, Forensic Test Finds Blood Stains Under Car

-
01:21 PM
Khanjawala Case: Delhi govt announces Rs 10 lakh financial aid for family
She was the sole bread earner of her family. Rs 10 lakh will be given to her family & efforts will be made to provide a job to one of her family members. It's unfortunate that BJP is using all powers to destroy Opposition instead of controlling law & order: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia
-
01:20 PM
SC judge recuses herself from hearing plea against premature release of Bilkis Bano case convicts
Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M Trivedi recuses herself from hearing pleas challenging the pre-mature release of 11 convicts, who had gangraped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots.
-
01:19 PM
2 DMK workers arrested for allegedly molesting woman police officer
In Chennai Virugambakkam, 2 DMK youth wing cadres molested a woman police officer, BJP & other parties raised this issue but no FIR was filed after two days. Y'day an FIR was filed & both were arrested. This shows how law & order is disturbed in state: Annamalai, TN BJP president
-
01:18 PM
FIR filed against against man who urinated on woman onboard New York-Delhi flight
FIR being registered after an inebriated male passenger urinated on a female co-passenger in Air India's business class on Nov 26. Matter was reported to Air India by female passenger, after which a complaint was given to police on behalf of Air India on December 28: Delhi Police
-
01:16 PM
Manish Sisodia visits victim's family
Delhi deputy chief Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited the family of the 20-year-old girl who was killed on Sunday after a car hit her scooty and dragged her for nearly 13 kilometres.
Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited the residence of the deceased. pic.twitter.com/E9gKN3M0bR— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023
-
01:15 PM
Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand..." Jaishankar on new world order
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday advised the European countries on the new world order, the Ukraine war, and the Chinese challenge and apprised that they need a wake-up call to understand the shaking up of international order, reported Die Presse. In an interview with the Austrian publication, he said, " Europeans needed a wake-up call to understand that the difficult aspects of life are not always taken care of by others, adding, no region will be stable if dominated by a single power."
He said that during the 2008 financial crisis, Europe took a defensive stance toward the world. "Above all, Europe wanted to develop within its own space and to keep international problems as far away as possible. Europe focused on trade, emphasized multilateralism and used its economic influence to shape the world on its own terms on issues such as climate change and human rights. Europe tended not to want to be involved in tough security issues," said Jaishankar.
-
01:14 PM
Caught-on-Camera: BRS MLA assaults toll plaza staff in Telangana
Telangana | BRS MLA Durgam Chinnaiah allegedly assaults a toll plaza staff at Mandamarri toll plaza. We have seen the video on social media. We have not received any complaints. We are enquiring into the matter: Mandamarri Circle Inspector
-
01:13 PM
Rishabh Pant to be shifted to Mumbai
Cricketer Rishabh pant will be shifted to Mumbai today for further treatment: Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA to ANI. Rishabh Pant is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dehradun following a car accident on December 30th
-
01:12 PM
SC denies to entertain Azam Khan's plea seeking transfer of cases against him from UP to other state
Supreme Court declines to entertain SP leader Azam Khan's plea seeking transfer of certain cases against him from Uttar Pradesh to another state. Court asks Azam Khan to approach the concerned High Court and directed that his petition may be taken up on an expeditious basis.
More In News
-
India
-
Kanjhawala Case: No Sign Of Woman Inside Car, Blood Stains Found On Left Front Wheel, Reveals Forensic ReportIndia
-
Jain Community Stir: How Jharkhand Govt's 3-Year-Old Decision Snowballed Into A Massive Row | ExplainedIndia
-
India
-
Drunk Man Urinates On Woman Onboard Delhi-New York Air India Flight, Banned From Flying For Thirty DaysIndia
-
Entertainment
-
Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
Live News Today: Manish Sisodia Meets Family Of Kanjhawala Victim, Forensic Test Finds Blood Stains Under Car
Talibuddin Khan
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 01:21 PM IST
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 01:21 PM IST
In today's breaking blog, we will focus on the Covid-19 situation in the country and the measures taken by the government to tackle the possible outbreak of the deadly infection again. We will also keep an eye on the Sultanpuri accident which took place on Sunday in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged for nearly 13 kilometres by a car after hitting her scooty in the locality. As per the autopsy of the deceased, the victim received skull injuries, however, the report has ruled out the sexual assault as no injury was found on her private body parts. The forensic examination of the car has also revealed that no sign has been found which can ascertain the fact that the victim was present in the car.
04 January 2023