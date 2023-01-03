Live Breaking News Today: Bomb Disposal Squad Reaches Punjab CM's Residence To Diffuse Live Bomb Shell

11:53 AM

Freedom of speech case

Justice BV Nagarathna in a separate judgement says that it is for parliament in its wisdom to enact a law to restrain public functionaries from making disparaging remarks against fellow citizens.

"It is for political parties to control speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct. Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches or hate speech by public functionary can approach court for civil remedies," says Justice BV Nagarathna