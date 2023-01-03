Live Breaking News Today: Bomb Disposal Squad Reaches Punjab CM's Residence To Diffuse Live Bomb Shell

-
11:56 AM
ICG conducts exercise off the coast in Gujarat
The Indian Coast Guard conducts Exercise to prepare for preventing narcotics & arms smuggling through sea route off the coast of Gujarat. The exercise was performed along maritime boundary with Pakistan off the Gujarat coast near Okha & Sir Creek area
-
11:55 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra underway in Delhi; visuals from Jafrabad area
#WATCH | Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra underway in Delhi; visuals from Jafrabad area pic.twitter.com/bitZKR0uN0— ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023
-
11:54 AM
Bomb squad reaches Punjab CM's house to diffuse live bombshell
Chandigarh | Bomb Squad reaches the spot to diffuse a live bombshell that was found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's house.
-
11:53 AM
Kanjhawala death case
Kanjhawala death case | Police have detained some boys for questioning who were seen with the girls at a hotel. The boys had a separate room booked and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl: Delhi Police
-
11:53 AM
Freedom of speech case
Justice BV Nagarathna in a separate judgement says that it is for parliament in its wisdom to enact a law to restrain public functionaries from making disparaging remarks against fellow citizens.
"It is for political parties to control speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct. Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches or hate speech by public functionary can approach court for civil remedies," says Justice BV Nagarathna
-
11:13 AM
Kanjhawal Death Case: Victim, her friend had a fight at hotel, claims manager
Kanjhawala death case | Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty: Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left)
-
11:12 AM
No additional restrictions can be imposed on a citizen under right to freedom and expression, says SC
Supreme Court says that no additional restrictions, other than those prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, can be imposed on a citizen under right to freedom of speech & expression. Statement made by a minister can't be vicariously attributed to the govt, says SC
A five-judge Constitution bench says the minister is liable for the statement himself. Justice BV Nagarathna writes a separate and dissent judgement.
Justice BV Nagarathna agrees with Justice Ramasubramanian on the point that greater restriction cannot be imposed on free speech, in addition to grounds under Article 19(2).
-
11:10 AM
PM Modi inaugurates 108th Science Congress
Today India is among the top 3 nations in startups. Till 2015 we were at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries, but in 2022 we have reached 40th place: PM Modi at the 108th Indian Science Congress
Science should make India Atmanirbhar. The efforts of Science can bear fruit only when they go from labs to land. With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India's millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science: PM Narendra Modi
-
11:09 AM
Jaishankar slam Pakistan in Vienna
Pakistan is the country which attacked the city of Mumbai, which went after hotels and foreign tourists, which every day sends terrorists across the border: EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Vienna, Austria
I could use much harsher words than epicentre. Considering what has been happening to us, epicenter is a very diplomatic world as this is a country which has attacked our Parliament some yrs ago: EAM in Vienna on his statement that epicentre of terrorism is located close to India
-
11:09 AM
Jaishankar slams Pakistan for training terrorists on their land
If you (Pakistan) control your sovereign space, which I believe they do. If terrorist camps operate in broad daylight with recruitment & financing, can you really tell me that Pakistan doesn't know this? Especially, they are being trained in military-level, combat tactics: EAM
-
11:08 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today from UP
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited Marghat Hanuman Mandir in Delhi ahead of resuming Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra will enter Uttar Pradesh today.
-
11:07 AM
Coronavirus Vaccination
As of now, no second COVID-19 booster dose is required, first we have to complete the booster drive in country: Government Sources
-
09:56 AM
Case registered under Section 154 after stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in West Bengal
West Bengal | Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, 4 days after its launch. The incident took place near Malda station.
A case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 154 of the Railways Act. One main door glass was affected. No passenger was injured. Due to this, the train was not delayed: Indian Railways
-
09:49 AM
BJP's Nadda to visit Bihar
BJP national president JP Nadda to visit Bihar and address a public meeting in Muzaffarpur.
-
09:48 AM
President Murmu to embark on Rajasthan visit today
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Rajasthan starting from today. She will participate in various events including the launch of various projects.
-
09:47 AM
PM Modi to address 108th Indian Science Congress today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on Tuesday. The theme of the ISC this year is "Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment," and is expected to deliberate on the measures for increasing the representation of women in science and technology.
-
09:42 AM
Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today after winter break
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will resume after a nine-day winter break from Uttar Pradesh from today. The yatra which began in September 2022, has covered more than 110 days and over 3,000 km of march.
-
Live Breaking News Today: Bomb Disposal Squad Reaches Punjab CM's Residence To Diffuse Live Bomb Shell
Talibuddin Khan
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 11:59 AM IST
In today's breaking blog, we will focus on the Covid-19 situation in the country and the measures taken by the government to tackle the possible outbreak of the deadly infection again. We will also keep an eye on the Sultanpuri accident which took place on Sunday in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged for nearly 13 kilometres by a car after hitting her scooty in the locality. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a detailed report on the matter from the Delhi Police.
03 January 2023